Jackson was a starter on the Huskies 2023 National Nhampionship team and played a massive role in its national title run, averaging 6.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this past season.

UConn Basketball junior guard Andre Jackson Jr. has entered his name in the 2023 NBA draft, however he plans to retain his collegiate eligibility per a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Jackson Jr. will have interesting value to NBA teams with his ability to impact the game in more ways than just the stat sheet. He is a great defender with a solid 6-foot-6 frame. He also is perceived as a leader amongst the UConn locker room.

Jackson has a chance at being invited to the NBA Combine and will likely have several NBA team workouts while he has until May 31st to make a final decision on whether or not he will keep his name in the draft. If he does return, Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining.

However if Jackson leaves, that will leave head coach Dan Hurley having to replace three of his five starters from his championship team, including tournament MVP, Adama Sanogo and Jordan Hawkins.

