Penn State Transfer S Tyrece Mills commits to UConn Football

Mills is listed at 6-foot-1, 209-pounds prospect and hails from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and played at Northeast High School before enrolling at Penn State.

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Penn State Transfer Safety Tyrece Mills has announced his commitment to the program via social media following a visit to campus.

The former Northeast High School (PA) prospect was ranked as a 5.4, two-star recruit in the 2020 class where he only earned one offer from Akron before making the decision to take the JUCO route and played two seasons at Lackawanna CC. After two seasons, he was ranked as a 5.6, three-star and signed with Penn State as the No. 24 overall prospect in all of JUCO for the 2022 class.

The Philadelphia, Pennsylvania native appeared in 18 games over two seasons, finishing with 17 total tackles, 1 pass deflection and one interception.

Mills has one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.