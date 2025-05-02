UConn Women’s Hoops lands top transfer portal target Serah Williams

For most of the 2024-25 season, the UConn Women’s Basketball team relied on three impactful forwards: Sarah Strong, Jana El Alfy and Ice Brady. Aubrey Griffin provided critical depth at the position toward the end of the regular season, especially with Brady dealing with a shoulder injury. Before the calendar flipped from April to May, the reigning national champions bolstered their ferocious frontcourt through the transfer portal. Rising senior Serah Williams announced her commitment to UConn via her X and Instagram accounts Wednesday afternoon. Williams, a 6-foot-4 forward who spent three seasons with the Wisconsin Badgers, has one year of eligibility remaining. “We are absolutely thrilled to have her coming to Connecticut,” head coach Geno Auriemma commented via a press release. “Her experience, her versatility and her ability to play at a really high level on both ends of the floor are going to be a great asset for us. I think as a person, she fits in perfectly with our team.”

Prior to joining the Badgers in 2022, the All-Canadian All-Star game participant shone in the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association with Niagara Prep. While in Canada, Williams earned OSBA First-Team All-Star honors and led the league in blocks as a first-year student. UConn led the nation with just 52.2 points allowed per game during its 12th national championship campaign. The Huskies landed a stalwart who should help them further shut down their opponents, especially in the post. The Brooklyn native rejected 69 shots and grabbed 9.8 rebounds per game as a junior. Williams finished third in the Big Ten Conference in both categories while ranking second in defensive boards (7.3) and blocks (2.3) per game. What the 6-foot-4 forward did on that end of the floor did not go unnoticed. As a sophomore in 2023-24, Williams captured Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Defensive Team. Despite not securing a second DPOY award this past season, the junior became the program’s first-ever two-time Defensive Team selection.

"Her experience, her versatility and her ability to play at a really high level on both ends of the floor are going to be a great asset for us." UConn head coach Geno Auriemma on Serah Williams

Serah Williams will be the Huskies' fourth incoming transfer over the past five seasons. The other three, Dorka Juhasz (Ohio State), Lou Lopez Senechal (Fairfield) and Kaitlyn Chen (Princeton), all went on to be drafted into the WNBA. (Photo by Grace Smith, IndyStar)

But Connecticut also got itself a forward with an offensive game similar to Strong’s. Charlie Creme’s sixth-ranked player in his ESPN transfer rankings led Wisconsin with 19.2 points per game at a 49.3% clip. Only 5-foot-4 junior guard Ronnie Porter, who recently withdrew her name from the transfer portal, had more than Williams’ 73 assists. For comparison, the National Freshman of the Year scored 16.2 points per game on 58.6% shooting with 142 dimes. No game exemplified what Williams brings to UConn more than the Badgers’ seven-point victory over the Butler Bulldogs at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The four-time Big Ten Freshman of the Week dropped 36 points on 13-26 shooting with 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals. As for bouts with the Big Ten, Williams’ greatest work came at the Breslin Center against the then-No. 22 Michigan State Spartans. In that contest, the 2025 Big Ten All-Academic Team forward had 23 points, 12 rebounds, three dimes, three steals and a block. Williams also dropped 22 points on 8-15 shooting with five boards versus the then-No. 2 UCLA Bruins. Next season, the Huskies take on the Louisville Cardinals in Germany, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers at home and the USC Trojans in Los Angeles. The Badgers’ fifth-ever multi-time First-Team All-Big Ten selection is no stranger to delivering against quality opponents. Williams averaged 20.7 points and 8.7 boards in Wisconsin’s six games versus ranked teams (she was the leading scorer in each contest). Across 16 total matchups with programs that participated in the NCAA Tournament, the career 51.5% shooter averaged 18.3 points and 8.4 rebounds.

Williams potential impact in Storrs

In three years at Wisconsin, Serah Williams averaged 16.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.3 assists and 0.8 steals. Those numbers helped Williams capture two Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors and the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award in 2024. (Photo by Mark Hoffman, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)