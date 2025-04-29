UConn Basketball hires former Villanova Assistant Coach Mike Nardi

Nardi is a Linden, New Jersey native and played high school ball for The Patrick School, notably where Adama Sanogo and Samson Johnson attended before coming to Storrs. After his storied high school career that saw Nardi named a Parade All-American, the guard played for the Wildcats.

“I’m thrilled to add a bright and talented coach like Mike Nardi to our staff here at UConn,” Hurley said in a statement. “Mike has been a part of winning under the brightest lights and on the biggest stages as both a player and as a coach. He will bring a unique perspective to help us pursue our championship goals and I can’t wait for him to start working with our players and coaches.”

Nardi was a big part of legendary Coach Jay Wright’s turnaround of Villanova, going from an NIT bid in Nardi’s first year, all the way to the Elite Eight in his junior campaign.

Following a professional career in Europe, he joined Villanova as the Director of Basketball Operations. The following year, fresh off a National Championship, Nardi became an assistant coach, a role he held until the firing of Wright’s unsuccessful successor, Kyle Neptune. As the interim this spring, Nardi took the Wildcats to the semifinals of the College Basketball Crown, where he lost in overtime to UCF.

With Kevin Willard coming to Villanova with a fresh staff, Nardi has found a new home in Connecticut. His national championship experience as DBO in 2018 will surely compliment the Husky staff’s existing pedigree.

He also has significant New Jersey ties, which likely played a role in Dan Hurley’s decision to bring him on. UConn has done a solid job getting players from the northeast to stay in the area, but has also seen an influx of players from across the country/world lately.

Nardi will replace Tom Moore on the staff, who has helped coach Connecticut to four of their six titles. Moore will instead step fully into the GM role, a position he has already held, but has been doing alongside being an assistant.

Overall, this move is a net positive for the Huskies. They don’t lose Moore, while adding an experienced, but young assistant to the coaching staff. It’s also a good long term piece to have, since it seems like it’s only a matter of time until current assistants Luke Murray and Kimani Young get snapped up for their own head coaching roles.