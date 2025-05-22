Roundup: Huskies add three more to the roster in weeks-long portal hunt

Dan Hurley and staff have nearly finished assembling the 2025-26 UConn men’s basketball roster, adding three players over the course of the last two weeks to leave three open roster spots (two scholarships) in Storrs.
Two of those commitments came from the transfer portal; Le Moyne transfer forward Dwayne Koroma committed on May 10, with IU Indianpolis guard Alec Millender following on May 22.
Hurley also received a commitment from three-star wing and former Minnesota commit Jacob Ross on May 8, deepening the new-look Husky backcourt. Ross is the younger brother of current UConn forward Jayden Ross.
Ross held 11 offers when he signed with the Golden Gophers in October, including NCAA Tournament regulars George Mason, Charleston and Kansas State. He signed with Minnesota on Halloween day, ranking as the 174th player nationally at the time and 45th ranked small forward in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports’ database.
Ross is a physical threat on the defensive glass and a great second chance player on the offensive boards, routinely pulling down offensive rebounds during his time at Long Island Lutheran and SoCal Academy. With a lengthy 6-foot-5, 170-pound frame, Ross excels at outreaching and out-jumping defenders on the glass and is athletic enough to run the ball in transition.
The Huskies again bolstered the glass attack when Le Moyne forward Dwayne Koroma signed on May 8. Koroma played a fair share of his minutes for the Dolphins at center in 2024-25, with head coach Nate Champion leaning into a small-ball approach that saw no player in the rotation taller than 6-foot-9.
Koroma had previously stopped at Iona in 2021-22, playing under Rick Pitino for a year before transferring down to Salt Lake Community College for the 2022-23 season. Koroma then portaled to UT Arlington in 2023 before heading to Le Moyne in 2024.
The versatile wing is a threat as a driver and at the rim. Koroma had an outstanding 68.5% true shooting percentage in 2024-25 (96th percentile nationally among forwards according to CBB Analytics) and a hardy 9.9% offensive rebound percentage. Koroma started 28 games for the Dolphins, averaging 29 minutes per game on splits of 11.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and an assist percentage of 15.4.
Koroma adds another lengthy, physical frame on the wing and as a true power forward for the Huskies, who have shored up the frontcourt with depth after key pieces Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. elected to return this off season.
The Huskies also grabbed a backcourt piece via the portal in IU Indianpolis guard Alec Millender. The fifth-year senior averaged 8.2 points and 3.7 assists per game last season with the Jaguars after spending the previous four at Wayne State (redshirting all of 2022-23 due to injury).
Millender's splits build a rough profile of the veteran guard as a player: 51.0% from two-point range, 42.7% from three, 2.7 personal fouls per game, 2.95 assist/turnover ratio (12th nationally). His scoring ceiling was stunted at 16 in 2024-25, hitting double digits 12 different times and dishing seven assists on three separate occasions as a main option for IU Indy.