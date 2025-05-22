Roundup: Huskies add three more to the roster in weeks-long portal hunt

Dan Hurley and staff have nearly finished assembling the 2025-26 UConn men’s basketball roster, adding three players over the course of the last two weeks to leave three open roster spots (two scholarships) in Storrs.

Two of those commitments came from the transfer portal; Le Moyne transfer forward Dwayne Koroma committed on May 10, with IU Indianpolis guard Alec Millender following on May 22.

Hurley also received a commitment from three-star wing and former Minnesota commit Jacob Ross on May 8, deepening the new-look Husky backcourt. Ross is the younger brother of current UConn forward Jayden Ross.

Ross held 11 offers when he signed with the Golden Gophers in October, including NCAA Tournament regulars George Mason, Charleston and Kansas State. He signed with Minnesota on Halloween day, ranking as the 174th player nationally at the time and 45th ranked small forward in the class of 2025, according to 247 Sports’ database.

Ross is a physical threat on the defensive glass and a great second chance player on the offensive boards, routinely pulling down offensive rebounds during his time at Long Island Lutheran and SoCal Academy. With a lengthy 6-foot-5, 170-pound frame, Ross excels at outreaching and out-jumping defenders on the glass and is athletic enough to run the ball in transition.

The Huskies again bolstered the glass attack when Le Moyne forward Dwayne Koroma signed on May 8. Koroma played a fair share of his minutes for the Dolphins at center in 2024-25, with head coach Nate Champion leaning into a small-ball approach that saw no player in the rotation taller than 6-foot-9.



