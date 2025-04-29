Alex Karaban to return to UConn for senior season

Veteran forward Alex Karaban will return to Storrs for his senior season, according to his Instagram page.

The move comes after a near-month long decision process following the Huskies' loss to Florida in the NCAA Tournament.

Karaban has chosen to forego the NBA Draft and return to Storrs under Dan Hurley for a second consecutive season, where he will team up with incoming transfers Silas Demary Jr. and Malachi Smith, as well as incoming freshman Eric Reibe, Braylon Mullins and Jacob Furphy in search of a third championship in four years.

Karaban's decision to return catalyzes the Connecticut starting lineup, which now projects to be some configuration of Demary Jr., Solo Ball, Mullins, Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. -- a solid mix of scoring and size for the Huskies.