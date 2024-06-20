Tracking all of UConn Football's Future Schedules
Being an independent program, UConn Football has the ability to schedule games with new opponents each and every college football season. With that capability, sometimes it can be hard to keep track of who they have on the schedule each season.
We here at The UConn Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Huskies future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.
Check out the full list below!
2024 SCHEDULE....
8/31 - at Maryland
9/07 - Merrimack
9/14 - at Duke
9/21 - Florida Atlantic
9/28 - Buffalo
10/05 - Temple
10/12 - BYE WEEK
10/19 - Wake Forest
10/26 - Rice
11/01 - Georgia State
11/09 - at UAB
11/16 - BYE WEEK
11/23 - at Syracuse
11/30 - at UMass
2025 SCHEDULE....
8/30 - Central Connecticut
9/06 - at Syracuse
9/13 - at Delaware
9/20 - Ball State
9/27 - at Buffalo
10/04 - Florida International
10/11 - at Rice
11/01 - UAB
11/08 - Duke
11/29 - UMass
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 2
2026 SCHEDULE....
9/05 - Lafayette
9/12 - Maryland
9/19 - at North Carolina
9/26 - Indiana
10/03 - Syracuse
10/10 - at Temple
10/24 - UMass
10/31 - at Old Dominion
10/07 - at Duke
11/14 - James Madison
11/21 - at Florida Atlantic
11/28 - at Wyoming
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 0
2027 SCHEDULE....
9/04 - Temple
9/11 - Ole Miss
9/18 - North Carolina
9/25 - Old Dominion
10/02 - at Florida International
10/16 - at UMass
10/30 - at Pittsburgh
11/06 - Syracuse
11/13 - at Liberty
11/20 - Army
11/27 - Delaware
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 1
2028 SCHEDULE....
9/02 - at USF
9/16 - at Wake Forest
9/23 - Buffalo
9/30 - at Temple
10/07 - Rice
11/04 - Pittsburgh
11/18 - at Ole Miss
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 5
2029 SCHEDULE....
9/15 - Wyoming
9/22 - at Buffalo
9/29 - Duke
TBA - at Purdue
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 8
2030 SCHEDULE....
8/31 - at Duke
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11
2033 SCHEDULE....
11/26 - Army
OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11
--------------------------------------------------------------
