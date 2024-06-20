Advertisement
ago football Edit

Tracking all of UConn Football's Future Schedules

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Being an independent program, UConn Football has the ability to schedule games with new opponents each and every college football season. With that capability, sometimes it can be hard to keep track of who they have on the schedule each season.

We here at The UConn Report decided to make things easy for you and make this your one stop shop for all of the Huskies future opponents and the confirmed dates of said games.

Check out the full list below!

2024 SCHEDULE....

8/31 - at Maryland

9/07 - Merrimack

9/14 - at Duke

9/21 - Florida Atlantic

9/28 - Buffalo

10/05 - Temple

10/12 - BYE WEEK

10/19 - Wake Forest

10/26 - Rice

11/01 - Georgia State

11/09 - at UAB

11/16 - BYE WEEK

11/23 - at Syracuse

11/30 - at UMass

2025 SCHEDULE....

8/30 - Central Connecticut

9/06 - at Syracuse

9/13 - at Delaware

9/20 - Ball State

9/27 - at Buffalo

10/04 - Florida International

10/11 - at Rice

11/01 - UAB

11/08 - Duke

11/29 - UMass

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 2

2026 SCHEDULE....

9/05 - Lafayette

9/12 - Maryland

9/19 - at North Carolina

9/26 - Indiana

10/03 - Syracuse

10/10 - at Temple

10/24 - UMass

10/31 - at Old Dominion

10/07 - at Duke

11/14 - James Madison

11/21 - at Florida Atlantic

11/28 - at Wyoming

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 0

2027 SCHEDULE....  

9/04 - Temple

9/11 - Ole Miss

9/18 - North Carolina

9/25 - Old Dominion

10/02 - at Florida International

10/16 - at UMass

10/30 - at Pittsburgh

11/06 - Syracuse

11/13 - at Liberty

11/20 - Army

11/27 - Delaware

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 1

2028 SCHEDULE....

9/02 - at USF

9/16 - at Wake Forest

9/23 - Buffalo

9/30 - at Temple

10/07 - Rice

11/04 - Pittsburgh

11/18 - at Ole Miss

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 5

2029 SCHEDULE....  

9/15 - Wyoming

9/22 - at Buffalo

9/29 - Duke

TBA - at Purdue

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 8

2030 SCHEDULE....    

8/31 - at Duke

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11

2033 SCHEDULE....      

11/26 - Army

OPEN SPOTS REMAINING: 11

