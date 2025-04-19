Darius Adams requests release from UConn; what’s next for the Huskies?

Top 30 prospect Darius Adams requested his release from the UConn basketball program early Saturday afternoon and has re-opened his recruiting, according to his Instagram page.

Adams was one of four prospects in the 2025 class for the Huskies, which also contains four-stars Braylon Mullins and Eric Reibe as well as three-star Jacob Furphy.

The five-star combo guard is ranked 15th nationally on Rivals’ database and held 26 total offers before committing to Connecticut back in November. Adams verbally committed to the Huskies over Tennessee and Michigan State back in September, with the latter of the two receiving more traction in the rumor mill alongside Alabama.

The Huskies are now left with three incoming freshman and five open roster spots, as Adams becomes the fifth departure via the portal this off season.

What’s next for UConn? Does Dan Hurley and his staff opt to replace Adams in the backcourt through the transfer portal, or do the Huskies choose to invest its newfound capital into the frontcourt to bolster its glass attack?

Considering Adams’ transfer, taking in another elite-level guard may be out of the picture. The Huskies have already added two outstanding points guards via the portal in Silas Demary Jr. (Georgia) and Malachi Smith (Dayton), with Solo Ball returning and Mullins bound to get time at the two.

It wouldn’t appear that any of the highly coveted backcourt transfers (PJ Haggerty, Rodney Rice, Dug McDaniel, etc.) would commit to a school with an already crowded backcourt.

The Connecticut frontcourt, meanwhile, awaits the decision of veteran wing Alex Karaban, who will choose between staying for a fourth year or declaring for the NBA Draft.

If Karaban opts to declare, the Huskies will have a wing room made up of Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart, respectively, with Mullins likely rotating between the two and three.

Adding another quality forward could very well be in play for Connecticut, who would be left with just two wings after its roster was ravaged by the off season and graduation.