UConn Football QB Cole Welliver Plans To Enter Transfer Portal

Earlier today, UConn Football Quarterback Cole Welliver took to social media to announce that he plans to enter the Transfer Portal when the spring window opens on Wednesday.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound gunslinger hails from Flower Mounds, Texas and played his high school ball at Liberty Christian High School in Argyle, Texas under head coach and former NFL player Jason Witten.
As a high school recruit, Welliver was ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit in the 2024 class where he he singed with UConn over 10 other offers from the likes of Arizona State, Bowling Green, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Fordham, Old Dominion, UTSA, Washington State and Western Kentucky.
Welliver appeared in one game as a true freshman, going 2-of-4 for 10 yards in one game, while maintaining his redshirt. He now has four years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.
