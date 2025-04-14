Dallas Wings Select Paige Bueckers No. 1 Overall In 2025 WNBA Draft

Paige Bueckers filled out her collegiate trophy case with a long-coveted national championship in Tampa, Florida, eight days ago. The Dallas Wings contributed to the Minnesota native’s professional portfolio when they took her with the No. 1 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. “So excited to start that new chapter and be in a new city and explore that and give everything I have to the Wings organization,” Bueckers told the press moments after being selected Monday evening. “I know we are going to do great things, and it is a fresh start, and I think we are all ready to do something special.” Bueckers becomes the UConn Women’s Basketball team’s sixth first overall pick in the WNBA Draft’s history. The 2025 Wade Trophy winner joins Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi, Tina Charles, Maya Moore and Breanna Stewart in that exclusive club. During her time at UConn, Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 123 career games. The 2021 National Player of the Year’s 2,439 career points helped her finish third on the Huskies’ scoring list behind Stewart and Moore. The 2024-25 campaign alone became one in which Bueckers (19.9 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 4.6 APG, 3.5 AST/TO ratio) shattered multiple records. In the regular season, ESPN’s No. 1 recruit in the 2020 class became Connecticut’s fastest player to 2,000 career points at 102 games. Come the postseason, Bueckers upped her overall game to another level. The consensus First Team All-American broke program marks for most career points in the NCAA Tournament and most points in a March Madness contest.

But Bueckers is so much more than a potent scoring machine. The 6-foot-0 Minnesota native also ranks in the top 10 in assists (eighth), steals (10th), three-point percentage (fifth) and total field goals (also fifth). Only National Freshman of the Year Sarah Strong had more than Bueckers’ 29 blocks and 81 steals this past season. Until Nika Mühl broke it in 2022, the 2020 Morgan Wootten Player of the Year held the program’s single-game assists record at 14. Paige Bueckers supported her former UConn teammates, Mühl and Aaliyah Edwards, during last year’s WNBA Draft. But being in their shoes 364 days later, in Bueckers’ eyes, is a vastly different feeling. “Super surreal. Just like I have been talking about, just so grateful to be here. I do not want to take this for granted,” the 28th first-round pick in program history expressed. “I have been focusing a lot about being present and being where my feet are, so to be at this stage, to be here, to have a lot of my supporters here and people who have helped me get here, it just means everything to me.”

Paige Bueckers, YOU are OFFICIALLY a member of the Dallas Wings (Photo by Nathan Ray Seebeck, USA Today)