What could UConn’s second rotation look like with Aubrey Griffin back?

The No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team went from having nine available players to 12 in a span of eight days. Although Paige Bueckers returned after a two-game hiatus on January 15, no return garnered more excitement than sixth-year student Aubrey Griffin’s. Most of the Gampel Pavilion crowd roared with delight as Griffin trekked her way to the scorer’s table halfway through the second quarter last Sunday. Everything she did from that moment onward, UConn Nation met with tremendous fanfare. There is a satisfying feeling that comes with having a seven-person bench, especially after the injury woes the Huskies experienced in years past. Despite their depth, UConn does not remain in the hunt for a 12th national title without one key approach. “We have to be a really good team defensive-wise,” head coach Geno Auriemma commented after Sunday’s 96-36 win over the Seton Hall Pirates. “When we are connected like we were today, when we are communicating like we were today, our team defense is really good.”

Shutting down opponents has been one of the Huskies’ habits throughout conference play the past few years. This season alone, Connecticut has held four Big East schools to a season low in points; no one has shot at least 40% from the floor. The Huskies’ stellar starters are not the only ones who are contributing in that department, however. With defense in mind and Griffin back in the fold, who will make up UConn’s bench rotation over the final half of the season? Writer’s note: Any player mentioned as a part of this rotation would, in an ideal world, most likely come off the bench. Be advised that these five individuals might not appear on the court together unless the Huskies are up by 20+ points.

KK Arnold – Point Guard

KK Arnold is one of two players that have recorded 120+ steals over the past two seasons. 90 of them came during her freshman season where she earned Big East All-Freshman Team honors and led the Huskies. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Multiple players, Bueckers specifically, have described Arnold as a “game-changer” when she steps onto the court. That is especially the case defensively, where the Wisconsin native has averaged 2.1 steals a game in her career. Only the Minnesota native (123) has pickpocketed opponents more times over the past two seasons. Arnold’s speed makes her extremely difficult to guard; she can both blow by defenders and snatch the ball before someone blinks. The only way to truly slow the 5-foot-9 guard down is to foul her as she drives to the basket. Even if that happens, Arnold can get right back up and strike again. In essence, the Big East All-Freshman Team guard has become another Nika Mühl. While she might not be averaging as many assists, Arnold has taken incredible initiative as a defense-minded court commander. It will continue to serve the team well when Kaitlyn Chen needs a breather.

Ashlynn Shade – Shooting Guard

Head coach Geno Auriemma once said after a game that he liked the defensive intensity he saw from Ashlynn Shade. In 20 games as a sophomore, Shade has grabbed 50 rebounds and recorded 34 steals. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Shade has also been reliable since coming to Storrs in 2023. The Indiana native finished second on the Huskies with 65 triples during her phenomenal Big East Freshman of the Year campaign. Only two players (who both have 36) have more than her 32 buckets from downtown this year. Shade’s powerful three-point stroke takes some recognition away from her sneakily dangerous defense, however. Over her first 58 career games, the 5-foot-10 guard has recorded 71 steals and 145 defensive rebounds. It comes out to 1.2 steals and 2.5 defensive boards a night, but those averages could significantly increase. Throughout her sophomore season, Shade has become much peskier in those departments. While her role can change at any moment, the No. 15 recruit in the 2023 class has developed into a potent three-and-D guard. Combine that style with her ability to catch and shoot any shot, and Shade is incredibly versatile.

Morgan Cheli – Guard/Wing

In her first 19 collegiate games, Morgan Cheli has grabbed 50 rebounds and recorded nine steals. Three of those swipes came in UConn's Big East opener against the Georgetown Hoyas, one where Auriemma put Cheli out on the floor to start the second half. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Auriemma has occasionally utilized a small-ball lineup to shut down opposing offenses, especially given his once-thin frontcourt depth. Cheli is one of the guards the 40th-year head coach has used to initiate that style of play. It should continue to help Connecticut down the road. No individual game was greater for the San Jose native than her three-steal, five-rebound outing in the Huskies’ first meeting with the Georgetown Hoyas. Cheli played so well in the first half of the Big East opener that she started the third quarter on the court. The 6-foot-2 guard has not recorded that many steals in any game since, despite a sizeable increase in her minutes. Even then, Cheli has grabbed 4+ total boards in four out of her last five contests. As long as she curbs her foul troubles, the 2024 All-WCAL First Team selection could blossom into a physical guard with extraordinary scrappiness.

Aubrey Griffin – Forward

Aubrey Griffin is, once again, the only player remaining who was with UConn when they were in the American Athletic Conference. As a 6-foot-1 wing, Griffin is someone who can both drive to the basket and go after missed shots. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

It should not be a surprise if Griffin comes off the bench earlier in games over the next few weeks. Even if her minutes are limited right now, the New York native can still be an impactful, multifaceted wing. After all, she had three points, two assists and four boards in just 11 minutes in her season debut. For people who have not watched Griffin’s game before, Sunday was merely a small sample size of her overall skillset. Connecticut’s longest-tenured player is as aggressive of a shot-taker as she is at snagging rebounds. Regardless of the situation, it becomes somewhat harder for the other team to score when Griffin enters. That was the case several times before she went down last season and will continue to be the case going forward. Once she returns to 100%, or close to it, the redshirt senior will further strengthen the Huskies’ defensive pressure.

Ice Brady – Center

Ice Brady (defending against Hannah Stuelke in the Final Four) notably played all 40 minutes of UConn's final two games in the Big East Tournament when Aaliyah Edwards went down. She earned Big East All-Tournament Team honors after scoring 23 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in those contests. (Photo by Ken Blaze, USA Today)

UConn had been operating with three forwards up until Griffin’s return from a torn ACL on Sunday. With Sarah Strong and Jana El Alfy already in the starting lineup, it makes perfect sense to tab Brady as the second line’s center. Even with her role adjusted midseason, the 6-foot-3 forward is still a tenacious rebounder whenever she takes the court. Brady is averaging 3.4 total boards per game and has grabbed multiple missed shots in all 19 appearances as a redshirt sophomore. She might not be a notorious shot-blocker like the starting forwards are, but the No. 5 recruit in the 2022 class can disrupt other people’s shots. Brady has stepped up when the moment calls for it, especially during the 2024 Big East Tournament last March. While the spotlight will likely not be on her as much, the Big East All-Tournament team selection should remain a combative post player.

It is only fitting to include Paige Bueckers defending a shot in a column about defense. After all, she leads all guards in blocks and rebounds. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)