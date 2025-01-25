UConn Hoops: Xavier, self-inflicted errors, defeat No. 19 Huskies

It’s been tough sledding for the No. 19 UConn men’s basketball team as of late. The wins haven’t felt easy and the losses have been mounting. After winning eight straight games, Connecticut has dropped three of their last six, all without freshman phenom Liam McNeeley. These defeats are especially jarring given the way the Huskies drubbed almost all their competition last year and towards the end of the year before. In isolation, losing at Xavier isn’t the end of the world. Xavier is firmly on the bubble and good teams have been losing unranked home games all season. However, the vibe of this one was not where it could have been.

Advertisement

During their 76-72 loss, the Huskies missed 19 of their 26 tries from beyond the arc, turned the ball over 13 times and couldn’t convert on 4 important free throws. The stats themselves don’t tell a story of any terrible discrepancies, but the time when the errors were made exacerbated them. Perhaps most notable was the foul trouble. Call it bad defense, vindictive referees or whatever, fouls were an issue throughout the second half. UConn had Xavier in the double bonus before the second period was halfway through and committed 22 fouls on the night. This had an impact on Alex Karaban, who was tagged with his fourth midway through the second half. This ruined his flow and he fouled out not too long after returning to the contest. Karaban did not have a productive night, scoring 9 points on 13 shots. Solo Ball’s electric first half saw him score 13 points (4/7 FG), but he managed just 7 (2/10 FG) in the second. It was also a much better rebounding game for the sophomore, snagging a career-best 11 boards. Ball had the chance to take the lead with a corner three in the waning seconds of the game, but couldn’t convert. It was his sixth straight missed triple in a game that got worse as it went. That missed shot was corralled by Hassan Diarra, and despite a timeout, UConn couldn’t avoid a shot clock violation. The ball was still in Jayden Ross’ hands as he went for the tie.

photo by Sam Greene