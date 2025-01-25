No. 6 UConn Women’s Hoops beat Creighton at CHI Health Center

For head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn men’s basketball team, the CHI Health Center Arena has been a house of horrors. In four games over four separate seasons, Hurley’s Huskies own an 0-4 record with three stinging single-digit defeats. Sarah Strong and Paige Bueckers turned the 17,500-seat arena into their funhouse Saturday night. Each former No. 1 recruit took their turn; they each controlled a different half for the No. 6 UConn women’s basketball team. Both Big East Player of the Week recipients combined for 48 points as UConn defeated the Creighton Bluejays 72-61 in downtown Omaha. It marked the first time that the Huskies had played in the venue.

Strong became the lone positive in what was otherwise a rough first half for Connecticut’s usually-efficient offense. In 18 minutes, the North Carolina native flirted with a double-double with 16 points and seven rebounds while recording four steals. Strong, who finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds, bullied the Bluejays defensively en route to her fifth career double-double. On top of her eight defensive boards, the seven-time Big East Freshman of the Week collected five steals and rejected four shots. Bueckers was one of the many Huskies who struggled on offense with three points in the first half. The 15-minute intermission and a 7-0 Creighton run to begin the second half sparked the two-time Big East Player of the Year. Bueckers needed just three shot attempts to cross double figures, giving UConn a cushion they maintained for the entire game. The two-time WBCA Coaches’ All-American scored 19 points on 8-16 shooting without checking out once in the second half. It helped Bueckers pick up her 11th 20-piece this season with 22 points. Even though the box score says she was not as much of a threat on defense, the 6-foot-0 guard’s off-ball pressure made her even more dangerous.

Sarah Strong controlled the first half of her first trip to the CHI Health Center Arena with 16 points and seven rebounds. She ultimately finished with 26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals and four blocks. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Princeton transfer Kaitlyn Chen provided tertiary support on offense for the second straight conference game. Although she shot 4-12 from the floor without a three-pointer, Chen scored nine points and dealt out three assists. The graduate guard was also one of three Huskies with exactly two steals. KK Arnold, Azzi Fudd and Ashlynn Shade, who combined for 12 points, each forced two turnovers and further complemented Connecticut’s defense. The Huskies missed several layups and had multiple possessions all evening where they only took one shot. Yet UConn fended off the Bluejays with an impressive defensive effort. While Creighton shot 42% from the floor, the Huskies forced 18 turnovers with 12 steals and scored 17 points off those giveaways. It did not stop Morgan Maly and Molly Mogensen from guiding the offense. Each veteran scored 14 points, buried two triples, flirted with a double-double and blocked a shot. Maly grabbed nine rebounds to go with three assists while Mogensen had seven and four, respectively. Senior guard Lauren Jensen had as many rebounds while scoring 11 points at a 5-12 clip. Central Missouri transfer Brooke Littrell, meanwhile, outscored Connecticut’s bench by herself. Littrell shot an efficient 5-7 for 12 points in just 18 minutes.

Redshirt senior Paige Bueckers took over the second half in Omaha with 19 of her 22 points coming over the final 20 minutes. She shot 8-16 in that half, which helped her finish 9-20 from the floor. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)

Both teams barely scored that many points in the first quarter while jostling for the lead. A flurry of missed shots that bounced off the rim played a role in that regard. Yet the Huskies owned a narrow 15-13 advantage because of Strong, who had eight points and four rebounds. When the 6-foot-2 forward crossed double figures nearly three minutes into the second, UConn started breaking away from the Bluejays. Creighton pulled within a point on a Mallory Brake jumper on the previous possession; they only scored two points across the rest of the first half. The Huskies dominated the transition game with seven of their eight steals in the quarter coming in that span. While they still missed some simple shots, Connecticut’s offense returned to normalcy. Chen and Strong went coast-to-coast on consecutive possessions halfway through the frame to put the Huskies up double figures for the first time. The Princeton native subsequently landed a layup over 40 seconds later as the Bluejays called timeout. That temporary break helped Creighton stop the run with a Jensen jumper. Even with it, however, the two-time Big East Player of the Week capped off her first half with its final four points. Strong additionally made another defensive stand; she picked up her first block of the game and intercepted a Bluejay pass before the buzzer. Creighton, down 14 points at halftime, erupted out of the gates with a 7-0 run. Limited to a single three-pointer across the first 20 minutes, however, Bueckers started taking over. The Minnesota native landed three jumpers in a 90-second window to cross double figures and grow UConn’s advantage back up to double digits.

Kaitlyn Chen rounded out UConn's big three for the second straight game, even though she did not cross double figures. Chen scored 9 points and complemented it with three assists and two steals. (Photo by David Butler II, USA Today)