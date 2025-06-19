Which UConn men’s basketball players are due for a 2025-26 breakout?

College basketball, although recently led astray by the rapid development of the transfer portal, is at its core predicated on player development and progression over the course of a player's career. Recruits are swayed into committing to a university with goals of evolving as a player to better prepare themselves for the next level.

Dan Hurley has showcased his ability to develop talent throughout his tenure in Storrs, most recently graduating homegrown center Samson Johnson as a two-time national champion. Johnson elevated from 1.7 to 7.5 points per game and earned a starting role as a senior, appearing in 74 games across his final two seasons with the program.

Hurley will enter 2025 with a relatively new group of players, snagging five transfers to pair alongside a four-person recruiting class. That begs the question: who is next in the developmental line after Johnson?

The good news is, there are options to choose from (which can’t be said for every team); the Huskies return four players from 2024-25 who have spent their entire career with the team. Two of them, Alex Karaban and Solo Ball, are slated to start and combined to average 28.7 points per game last season.

The bad news is, there aren’t too many options to choose from; the entire 2024 recruiting class is no longer with the program, snatched away by the transfer portal or the NBA Draft.

With Karaban solidifying himself as a Connecticut legend with 111 game appearances and two national championships, a “breakout” isn’t quite as likely in 2025-26. Likewise, Solo Ball became the Huskies’ trigger man from behind the arc in 2024-25, eclipsing 20 points on six different occasions, which included a 7/9 avalanche from three against Marquette.

That leaves two – a pair of junior forwards from the same recruiting class anticipated to step into bigger roles in 2025-26; Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart.