ago football Edit

UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim -- UConn Football versus Buffalo

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football is all set to welcome Buffalo this Saturday afternoon for a matchup inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium, but before that, the Huskies and Bulls battle in SimLand.

Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1lIUG5lU2ZNeFQwP3NpPTlDZTltS3RVcThPNHBPdWw/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
UCONN FOOTBALL SIM VS. REAL LIFE
OPPONENT SIM RESULT ACTUAL RESULT

@ Maryland Terrapins

N/A - No sim this week

50-7 Maryland

vs. Merrimack College

N/A - No FCS teams

63-17 UConn

vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

32-30 OT win FAU

48-14 UConn

