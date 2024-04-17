UConn Pod: Top big man transfer Tarris Reed Jr. commits to the Huskies!
The Huskies have secured a major transfer, Tarris Reed Jr., from Michigan. Standing at 6 feet 11 inches, Reed brings immediate impact and potential to Dan Hurley's squad. While concerns about his skills have been raised, including his hands and shooting, experts believe he has the potential to thrive under UConn's coaching staff.
With Reed on board, the team now has two roster spots open, potentially three if Steph declares for the draft. Who could fill these spots? One intriguing prospect is DJ Wagner, a former 5-star recruit from Kentucky. Despite questions about his shooting and decision-making, Wagner's competitive spirit and potential make him an exciting prospect for the Huskies.
But not all transfers are created equal. Matt Cross, who has entered the transfer portal for the third time, raises concerns about commitment and ego. While his stats at UMass are impressive, his transfer history may give pause to potential suitors.
