UConn Football offensive lineman Dayne Shor took to social media today to announce that he will be re-entering the transfer portal following two seasons with the Huskies program.

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound offensive lineman spent less than five months at Alabama where he spent the entire spring before entering the portal.

Shor later on that summer committed and signed on with the Huskies program, where he would ultimately spend the next two seasons with before re-entering the portal. In those two years, Shor appeared in one single game versus Michigan in 2022 where he saw six total snaps.

Shor will now enter the portal with three years of eligibility remaining.