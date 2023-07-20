Since he was a promising freshman with a rarefied feel for the game during a topsy-turvy and Covid-truncated season at Stepinac, Boogie Fland has been on UConn's radar. The five star Class of 2024 point guard, who spearheaded Stepinac to a city title this season and a berth in the NY State federation game, has now whittled his list down to eight. The Huskies, of course, made the cut, as it was officially announced on Monday. Fland held in the vicinity of 30+ Division-I offers throughout the recruiting process, picking up considerable steam with blue blood offers last summer.

While the rising senior guard does not have a projected timetable for his decision, UConn appears to have a legitimate shot at the Bronx native. UConn assistant Kimani Young has been as consistent a presence in the recruitment of Fland as any coach in active pursuit.

A tireless recruiter with considerable ties to Fland's home New York City stomping grounds, Young appears to give UConn a notable upper hand. The Huskies are also coming off a 2023 national title season, as they thoroughly mauled the NCAA tournament competition in an unprecedented, post-season power surge.

A young senior who just recently turned 17, Fland turned in a breakout year at Stepinac in 2022-23. In opening up a consistent outside shot and a knack for space-creation, Fland averaged a team-best 18.1 points to go along with 4.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game. The Bronx native scored a game-best 30 points, connecting on seven of his first seven shot attempts, in piloting Stepinac to a city title over a familiar and formidable national foe in star spangled Cardinal Hayes. Playing for the PSA Cardinals on the AAU circuit, Fland has operated as more of a dish first facilitator. He anchors the program defensively, utilizing his length in the Cardinals man to man, zone, and high-octane press coverage.

Fland still needs to pack muscle onto a spindly 175-pound frame. He is not likely to wow you with dazzlingly athletic finishes like the previous UConn commit Isaiah Abraham. Fland is, however, an innovative scorer who creates opportunity via his slick handle. Having displayed newfound intergalactic range as a junior, Fland turned in multiple games of four 3-pointers or more. In addition to hitting opportunistic 3-pointers, Fland possesses the killer instinct and mental drive to spark game-altering scoring drives. Multiple games of 25+ points this past season were indicative of this.