UConn Hoops: Huskies get right against UMES

Sometimes, all you need is a punching bag to get all the frustration out. After a really disappointing week at the Maui Invitational the No. 2 Huskies just needed some success. Any success. It didn’t matter who they were playing, even if it was the fifth-worst team nationally. And they got it. Powered by a reasonably complete second half, UConn beat the snot out of UMES, 99-45.
“The psyche from the monster that the staff and players have created is jarring,” Coach Dan Hurley said postgame. “It was a humbling week and knocked us on our butts pretty good. I think that this was a quick turnaround from such a long trip but it was good to be able to have guys see the ball go in and have some success. Obviously the competition from here on out is going to be incredibly high level which is going to be exciting.”
The Huskies did this without star Alex Karaban, who is still dealing with a head injury sustained in Maui, though he’s progressing towards a return.
In his stead, Jaylin Stewart drew his first start, playing one of his better career games. The sophomore had 16 points and 3 rebounds on just 7 shot attempts. Hurley described the sophomore as being “skittish” at times in Maui, so perhaps a performance like this will improve his confidence. It’s certainly encouraging.
Liam McNeeley also played a solid game, though he wasn’t nearly as efficient as he often is. He needed 12 shots to get to 16 points and had 7 come from the stripe.
Each of Jayden Ross and Tarris Reed Jr. picked up double doubles, the latter doing so on perfect shooting from the field.
It was also good for Aidan Mahaney to see the ball go in, even if he was held to 16 minutes. He looked undeterred despite Herculean struggles to start the year, scoring 11 points on 6 attempts to go along with 4 assists.
Freshman point guard Ahmad Nowell continues to scratch and claw his way into the rotation, posting 5 points and 5 dimes. His presence as a true point guard has been helpful and calming for the team early in the year, helping direct traffic. Especially if Mahaney and Diarra don’t play to their potential, don’t be surprised if Nowell’s role continues to grow–he’s only getting more comfortable.
Connecticut had no trouble early with 13-0 and 12-0 runs, helping push the lead out to 22 early. A painful radio silence ensued though. They didn’t score for a six minute stretch towards the end of the half, seeing some warts from Maui bubble up into this game. That didn’t last long however, as they rebuilt the advantage into the break.
The Hawks had no chance coming out of the locker room, surrendering a 19-2 run that pushed the lead out to 39. Even with the difference growing, the Huskies kept their foot on the gas, finishing with a 54 point win, their biggest since 2009.
This is it for their buy games and now things get real again. No. 17 Baylor comes to town on Wednesday in an opportunity for redemption. It’s not a must win, but it’s not a desirable game to lose.
