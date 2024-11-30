UConn Hoops: Huskies get right against UMES

Sometimes, all you need is a punching bag to get all the frustration out. After a really disappointing week at the Maui Invitational the No. 2 Huskies just needed some success. Any success. It didn’t matter who they were playing, even if it was the fifth-worst team nationally. And they got it. Powered by a reasonably complete second half, UConn beat the snot out of UMES, 99-45. “The psyche from the monster that the staff and players have created is jarring,” Coach Dan Hurley said postgame. “It was a humbling week and knocked us on our butts pretty good. I think that this was a quick turnaround from such a long trip but it was good to be able to have guys see the ball go in and have some success. Obviously the competition from here on out is going to be incredibly high level which is going to be exciting.”

The Huskies did this without star Alex Karaban, who is still dealing with a head injury sustained in Maui, though he’s progressing towards a return. In his stead, Jaylin Stewart drew his first start, playing one of his better career games. The sophomore had 16 points and 3 rebounds on just 7 shot attempts. Hurley described the sophomore as being “skittish” at times in Maui, so perhaps a performance like this will improve his confidence. It’s certainly encouraging. Liam McNeeley also played a solid game, though he wasn’t nearly as efficient as he often is. He needed 12 shots to get to 16 points and had 7 come from the stripe.

