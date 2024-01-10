UConn Football wide receiver Cam Ross has entered the transfer portal with the intent to finish his collegiate playing days elsewhere on Wednesday afternoon.

The 5-foot-9, 180-pound wide receiver hails from Washington DC, where he attended St. John's College High School before signing with the Huskies as a 5.4, two-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class. In the end he chose the Huskies over the likes of offers from Army, Florida Atlantic, Navy and Toledo.

In his four years with the Huskies program, Ross appeared in 28 games (14 starts) for the team where he hauled in 114 receptions for 1,356 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Now Ross missed the 2022 season due to an injury, but bounced back rather well this past season where he was the program's top wide receiver with 44 receptions for 552 yards and two touchdowns.

Ross will now enter the portal with one year of eligibility remaining.