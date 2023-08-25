Flagg has a point forward style skill set, with the defensive attention he attracts enabling him to make timely reads to Maine United's fleet of sharpshooters.

Maine United's Flagg, who averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, and five blocks during the EYBL in Dallas and had several wowing performances during Peach Jam, recently re-classified from the Class of 2025 to the Class of 2024. While he is strongly considered a Duke lean, the reigning national champion Huskies have continued to recruit Flagg at a consistent pace.

With the buzz enveloping Cooper Flagg's name hitting a crescendo following his summer eruption on the EYBL circuit, the Montverde Academy (FL) forward is planning to make UConn one of his official visits this fall. The acrobatic, hard finishing 6-foot-8 Class of 2024 recruit is also visiting Duke and Kansas.

As a shooter, Flagg has both quickness of release and range working in his favor. Flagg has added a mid-range pull-up to his wide ranging repertoire and also been lauded for his unique two-way versatility. A menacing shot blocker, Flagg's relentlessness on the defensive side is arguably the finer point of his hardwood trade. He averaged 6.8 blocks during the EYBL tournament as a whole, along with 25.4 points, 13 boards, and 5.7 assists.

Flagg's mother, Kelly Bowman, played college basketball at the University of Maine alongside Donovan Clingan's late mother, Stacey Porinni Clingan. Porinni Clingan passed five years ago from cancer.

With Clingan likely NBA Draft bound following this ensuing 2023-24 season, however, the odds are the two will not play together even if UConn does land Flagg.

Flagg's explosiveness and clutch shot-making was on display during the recent SLAM Summer Classic Volume 5 at Rucker Park in New York City. During a game in which Showtime was the underlying factor and defensive effort was virtually non-existent, Flagg hit a game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Burying a smooth stepback with a pair of defenders draping him, Flagg sent the game into overtime.

During the extra session, it was Flagg's hard baseline drive and furious two-handed dunk that keyed a 10-0 run, powering Team Ian to a pulsating 162-153 victory over Team Dylan. Flagg also turned a lob pass into a two-handed dunk during the frenzied run.

Flagg powered Team Ian on the offensive glass and his shot-contesting never wilted, even in a defensively relaxed game of this magnitude.