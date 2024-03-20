For those not familiar, Autograph is an app for your phone co-founded by Tom Brady with one mission in mind: to change the fan experience for the better.

That’s why we are thrilled to announce we'll be partnering with Autograph through the month of March and the NCAA Tournament.

At The UConn Report, we’re always looking for ways to provide the best experience to UConn Huskies fans everywhere. We know there's not many fan bases more loyal than UConn's and we're here to reward that.

How does it work?

Autograph allows you to customize and curate your own content stream by telling the app what you're interested and then delivering it to you with content across multiple platforms all in one app while rewarding you for your fandom.

The app allows you to get all of the best college basketball content in one place. Read articles from your favorite team’s blogs and publishers directly in the app, listen to the top podcast hosts, and then refer your squad and get rewarded together.

Download the Autograph app and start getting credit for all the things you already do as a fan, like reading news, listening and watching college basketball coverage and attending events. It’s that simple.

The more active you are, the more rewards you can get. See how you stack up across other fans of your team on our team leaderboards. Level up in status and unlock the most flex-worthy rewards, curated exclusively for you.

So what are you waiting for?

Go download the Autograph app now and enter the referral code: UConnRivals