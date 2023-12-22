The latest salaries for UConn Football coaching staff
The UConn Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like following the 2023 season.
— OC/QB Nick Charlton ($450,000) expires January 2026
— OL Gordon Sammis ($250,000) -- expires January 2024
— LBs Siriki Diabate ($155,000) -- expires January 2024
— DBs Dalton Hilliard ($155,000) -- expires January 2024
— DL Kenny McClendon ($155,000) -- expires January 2024
— Special Teams Doug Shearer ($155,000) -- expires January 2024
— Pass Game / TEs Anthony Marinelli ($150,000) -- expires January 2024
— WRs Kashif Moore ($120,000) -- expires January 2024
— TEs Christian Pace ($120,000) -- expires January 2024
— RBs Antonio Wilcox ($120,000) -- expires January 2024
**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**
