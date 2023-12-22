Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

The latest salaries for UConn Football coaching staff

The UConn Report
UConn.Rivals.com

The UConn Report has decided to look into what this year's staff’s salaries look like following the 2023 season.


DISCUSS WITH FELLOW UCONN FANS ON OUR FREE FORUM HERE!

Advertisement

— OC/QB Nick Charlton ($450,000) expires January 2026

— OL Gordon Sammis ($250,000) -- expires January 2024

— LBs Siriki Diabate ($155,000) -- expires January 2024

— DBs Dalton Hilliard ($155,000) -- expires January 2024

— DL Kenny McClendon ($155,000) -- expires January 2024

— Special Teams Doug Shearer ($155,000) -- expires January 2024

— Pass Game / TEs Anthony Marinelli ($150,000) -- expires January 2024

— WRs Kashif Moore ($120,000) -- expires January 2024

— TEs Christian Pace ($120,000) -- expires January 2024

— RBs Antonio Wilcox ($120,000) -- expires January 2024

**All numbers are according to an open records request made by The Knight Report.**

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement