Published Dec 27, 2024
UConn TV: College Football 25 Sim - UConn Football versus North Carolina
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
UConn Football is back after a few weeks off as they head over to Boston, Massachusetts to take on the North Carolina Tarheels this Saturday afternoon in the 2024 Fenway Bowl.

Our staff here at The UConn Report took to the new College Football 25 video game to simulate a CPU versus CPU game between the two programs and here are the results.

