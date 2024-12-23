Washington Transfer LB Bryun Parham commits to UConn Football

Parham is listed at 5-foot-11, 223-pounds prospect and hails from Long Beach, California and played his high school ball at Long Beach Poly High School.

UConn Football has added a Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Washingto linebacker Bryun Parham has announced his commitment to the program via social media.

Out of high school, Parham was ranked as a 5.4, two-star prospect and committed to San Jose State, where he would spend the next three years before transferring to Washington ahead of the 2024 season.

During his three years with the Spartans, Parham finished with 199 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 1 interception, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Moving on to his time at Washington this past season, Parham appeared in four games while preserving his redshirt status. In those four games, he had 11 tackles and one forced fumble.

Parham will join the program with one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.