UConn Football EDGE Langston Hardy Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football edge rusher Langston Hardy has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per a source.

The former Jacksonville Episcopal High School prospect was ranked as a 5.5, three-star recruit in the 2021 class where he he singed with the Huskies over 13 other offers from the likes of schools like Cincinnati, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Marshall, Maryland, Navy, South Florida, Wake Forest and others.

After redshirting as a true freshmen in 2021, Hardy has appeared in 21 total games where he racked up 48 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble. Majority of those stats came in 2023, where he started 11 of the program's 12 games.

Hardy has one years of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.