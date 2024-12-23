Wisconsin Transfer DB Kamo'i Latu commits to UConn Football

Parham is listed at 6-foot, 208-pounds prospect and hails from Honolulu, Hawaii and played his high school ball at the Saint Louis School.

UConn Football has added another Transfer Portal addition to the roster today as former Utah / Wisconsin safety Kamo'i Latu has announced his commitment to the program via social media.

Out of high school, Latu was ranked as a 5.5, three-star prospect and committed to the University of Utah, where he would spend the next two years before transferring to Wisconsin ahead of the 2022 season.

During his five years playing college football, Latu racked up 98 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, two interceptions, 10 pass deflections and one forced fumble.

With the addition of Latu, he is the fourth defensive back to join the Huskies via the portal this offseason, joining Kolubah Pewee Jr. (Georgetown), Sammy Anderson Jr. (Austin Peay) and Devin Pringle (Grand Valley State).

Latu will join the program with one year of eligibility remaining to play for the Huskies.