CHARLOTTE, N.C. – As Hornets players shuffled in and out of their locker room prior to a Tuesday night contest against the San Antonio Spurs, one thing was constant.

Professional basketball players prepare for games in different ways. Some sit in their locker and listen to music. Some eat. Some nap. Some study. Some spend pre-game in the training room, getting taped up and stretched out. But whenever a Hornet entered the locker room, if they glanced up at a pair of flat screen TV’s, they would see individual scouting reports on each Spur. If they watched long enough, Rudy Gay’s name – identified by the Hornets’ scouts as “SPURS PERSONNEL NO. 74” – would pop up.

Highlights of Gay from this season played, and descriptions of his arsenal and tendencies appeared on the lower third of the screen. “Left hand drive, looking to shoot from mid-range.” “Can score from all three levels.” “Scorer’s mentality.” “Hot guy in the corner.” “Big physical wing.”

The Hornets had the book on Gay, and still, he came in and gave them work. The Spurs lost in overtime that night, on March 26, but Gay had another impressive performance off the bench, tallying 16 points, nine rebounds and two assists.

Now 32-years-old and in his 13th season in the league, everyone knows what the 6-foot-8 UConn product is capable of. There’s plenty of film on his strengths, his weaknesses and his tendencies.

And still, they can’t stop him.

With about four minutes left in the third quarter of the game against the Hornets, Gay caught the ball in the right corner. He looked up and Frank Kaminsky stood in his way. Gay drove with his left hand, made a quick move that caused the big man to stumble and then drained a mid-range jumper over him.

“Rudy is so tall, man. Like, you can’t block his shot. His release point is super high,” said fellow Husky turned Hornets star Kemba Walker. “He’s been doing this for a while. Rudy has been a great scorer for many years.”

But there’s something different about Gay this season.

Quietly, on this Spurs team jockeying for one of the final spots in the playoffs, Gay is having the most efficient season of his career.

From the floor, Gay made 50.4 percent of all of his shot attempts. From three-point range, he’s connecting on 40.2 percent of his shots. Both of those marks are career-highs.

Gay’s previous high marks in those stats came in the 2010-11 season, when he shot 47.1 percent from the floor and 39.6 percent from behind the arc. Back then, he was a high-usage wing doing the bulk of the scoring for a Memphis Grizzlies team that lost in the Western Conference semifinals.

Sure, his points-per-game average this year of 13.6 isn’t anything to write home about. That’s actually the third-lowest of his NBA career. But no longer is Gay a high-volume scorer who needs to have the ball in his hands a lot to make an impact on the game. And no longer is he the No. 1 option on offense.

On the Spurs, Gay is just a piece in the machine. And despite some of the parts changing, Gregg Popovich has kept that machine churning for quite some time. Typically, it’s brought the best out of veterans like Gay.