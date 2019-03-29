On Wednesday, Tennessee fired head coach Holly Warlick, Pat Summitt’s hand-picked successor for the Lady Vols’ women’s basketball team, after they failed to get out of the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. Once the preeminent program in women’s college basketball, Tennessee has fallen from its prestigious perch over the last seven years without Summitt.

Women’s college basketball is still so young that few elite programs have needed to replace their coaches. Summitt’s health forced the Lady Vols into an otherwise unthinkable situation. Tennessee’s experience with Warlick does raise an uncomfortable question those in Connecticut will have to face eventually: Who will eventually replace Geno Auriemma at UConn?

One thing is for certain though. Auriemma expects to be back next season.

“Just want to let everybody know that I'm still the coach at UConn, and I intend to be the coach at UConn next year in case anybody had any questions about that,” Auriemma said facetiously on Thursday, taking a jab at his friend and Louisville head coach Jeff Walz over rumors he would be the new Tennessee head coach.

So it won’t be after this year, but when exactly does Auriemma plan to retire?

As of last year, he said he didn’t have a certain time in mind yet. Auriemma was asked the question of how much he has left in the tank before his 1,000th career win and gave a non-committal answer.

“There’s going to come a point in time where I wake up in the morning and say I don’t want to do this anymore,” he said back then. “I don’t know when that is. It’s not going to be tomorrow morning but I think we all get to that point.”

Auriemma seems to really enjoying coaching. This year, he looks like he enjoys the challenge of coaching a team that isn’t the undisputed favorite like they have been for so many years. He even pointed out how much fun it is to coach freshmen Christyn Williams and Olivia Nelson-Ododa, despite (or perhaps because of) the challenges.

So what would make him want to leave?

“I’ve always said, depending on the kind of kids we get, that will depend how long I’m going to coach,” he also said last season. “If all of a sudden we can’t get the kind of kids that can live up to the standards that we have here, that would be a signal to me so but each year we keep getting them so that’s another sign that I need to keep doing it.”

As of now, Auriemma is still getting enough of the kids he wants. He secured Williams and Nelson-Ododa, the No. 1 and No. 4 recruits in the class of 2018, respectively. He’s also gushed over Aubrey Griffin, the Huskies’ sole recruit in the class of 2019 at any chance he can. Still, Griffin is only the No. 33 player in the class and UConn missed out on many top targets.

Could that be a sign Auriemma isn’t getting the players he wants anymore? Maybe, but it also could just be a temporary lull, one UConn has experienced at times in the past. If Auriemma signs a generational talent (think Diana Taurasi, Maya Moore, Breanna Stewart), it’s hard to imagine he’d quit during such a run. But it also should be noted that Summitt didn’t get to plan her departure. Life has an unfortunate way of foiling plans, sometimes.



