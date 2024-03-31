The game was a veritable "who is who" of some of the country's upper crust recruits, as it included top-tier talent such as Long Island Lutheran's Kayleigh Heckel (USC bound), Class of 2025 five star point guard Aliyah Chavez of Monterey High School, and several highly-ranked others.

It isn't everyday that you witness a guard all the way from Wisconsin playing on one of New York City's most fabled blacktop proving grounds, making Rucker Park her own personal playground. Yet that's exactly what took place this past summer during the SLAM Summer Classic Volume 5, as UConn Class of 2024 commit Allie Ziebell went off in a 3-point clinic, bagging a game-best six treys while spreading the floor out and engineering a titanic second half run as Team Jaloni coasted to a 100-83 victory over Team Aliyah.

While Ziebell had a quiet first quarter, she registered her presence with a 3-pointer during the second quarter. During the beginning of the second half, Ziebell hit back to back corner 3-pointers and followed it with a tape measure 3-pointer as Team Jaloni built an insurmountable 22-point lead.

An off the catch and off the dribble shooter with an adeptness for creating space, the 6-foot guard at Neenah High School was recently named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s Ms. Basketball. She garnered the prestigious honor following a season in which she averaged 27 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The 6-foot guard, who was also named Wisconsin's Gatorade Player of the Year recently, shot 52 percent from the floor and 44 percent from beyond the confines of the arc.

Ziebell erupted for a 40-point game, spearheading Neenah to a 77-70 victory over Hartford Union and a berth in the Wisconsin Division-1 State Championship.

A Mcdonald's All American, Ziebell will culminate her illustrious high school career during the heavily anticipated big burger game on April 2 at the Toyota Center in Houston. The all-time leading scorer in Neemah program history with 2,470+ career points, Ziebell culminated her career as the sixth all-time leading scorer in Wisconsin girls high school hoops history.

Ziebell will be joined by fellow UConn commit Morgan Cheli, as the two lone high school commits for the Huskies in the 2024 recruiting class. The program does also have a commitment in 2025 from Kelis Fisher, who's a Maryland native playing down in Florida at IMG Academy.