ESPN FPI projects the remaining games on UConn Football's schedule
Following a 35-14 loss to NC State this past weekend on the road, UConn Football will head back home to take on Florida International this Saturday. But before that, let's take a look at the updated FPI projections from ESPN for the remaining games on the Huskies schedule.
Thanks to the ESPN Football Power Index, there is now an analytical way to predict the winner of each college football game in the entire nation. For those that aren't familiar with the FPI, you can read the definition of the index here.
Football Power Index (abbreviated as FPI) is a predictive rating system developed by ESPN that measures team strength and uses it to forecast game and season results in American football. Each team’s FPI rating is composed of predictive offensive, defensive, and special teams value, as measured by a function of expected points added (EPA). That rating is the basis for FPI’s game-level and season-level projections.
In the chart below, you can see the likelihood of UConn Football winning each of the reaming games on the 2023 football schedule.
|GAME
|LIKELIHOOD OF VICTORY
|
September 16th vs. Florida International
|
68.1%
|
September 23rd vs. Duke
|
12.5%
|
September 30th vs. Utah State
|
35.5%
|
October 7th @ Rice
|
22.6%
|
October 21st vs. South Florida
|
59.7%
|
October 28th @ Boston College
|
34.9%
|
November 4th @ Tennessee
|
3.7%
|
November 11th vs. James Madison
|
24.5%
|
November 18th vs. Sacred Heart
|
93.7%
|
November 25th @ Massachusetts
|
54.5%
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board