In a draft heavy on talent in the frontcourt, Donovan Clingan has more than earned his spot among the top of the position. In two years as a Husky, the Connecticut-native has checked most of the boxes one could hope for in that career. He loaded up two championships for the program and like Castle, demonstrated a great deal of patience.

Clingan, who could have started on a number of other top-25 teams from the jump, played just 13.1 minutes per game last year. In that limited time, he was one of the most efficient players in the country, setting the stage for an excellent second year.

He lived up to the hype, starting every game he played en route to the title. His averages amounted to 13 points and 7 boards per game in 22.6 minutes of action, but he raised his game in the tournament. It peaked during a 22 point, 10 rebound, 5 block game against Illinois in the Elite Eight and he continued to play well into the Final Four weekend.

Clingan brings many tools a team could want in a center, with his size, excellent mobility/range, rim protection and more. His biggest deficits are a proven 3-point shot and proof that he can be effective in NBA minutes in a full NBA season. He played 790 minutes this past campaign, which is well under half of what a pro team would hope he would play over the course of a season. If his body holds up, he’ll be a force for a long time.