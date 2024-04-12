Clingan was a key cog in both this year and last year’s national championship runs, but took on increased responsibility this year. Last season he was the team’s backup five behind Final Four MOP Adama Sanogo. He was the most efficient player in the country during those 13.1 minutes per game and provided a huge spark off the bench.

This year, he took on a fair bit more responsibility, but suffered injuries early on. His lateral quickness and movement was hindered in the beginning of the season as he was on and off the floor with various leg injuries. After losing some weight during one of his stints off the court, Clingan came back into the form everyone expected of him.

The Huskies lost just one game in the 23 they played after he returned, as he earned a spot on the all-Final Four Team. Clingan also finished in the top 20 nationally in offensive rating and top 10 in blocks, per KenPom. His mix of offensive and defensive impact, including his abilities to pass the ball, took the Huskies over the edge this year.

Clingan finishes his career as one of six Huskies ever to win multiple national titles without losing any. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Andre Johnson Jr., Apostolos Roumoglou and Hassan Diarra are also in the group.