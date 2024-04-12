UConn Basketball's Donovan Clingan declares for NBA Draft
As expected, UConn’s star center Donovan Clingan has declared for the NBA draft after two seasons with the Huskies.
Clingan was a key cog in both this year and last year’s national championship runs, but took on increased responsibility this year. Last season he was the team’s backup five behind Final Four MOP Adama Sanogo. He was the most efficient player in the country during those 13.1 minutes per game and provided a huge spark off the bench.
This year, he took on a fair bit more responsibility, but suffered injuries early on. His lateral quickness and movement was hindered in the beginning of the season as he was on and off the floor with various leg injuries. After losing some weight during one of his stints off the court, Clingan came back into the form everyone expected of him.
The Huskies lost just one game in the 23 they played after he returned, as he earned a spot on the all-Final Four Team. Clingan also finished in the top 20 nationally in offensive rating and top 10 in blocks, per KenPom. His mix of offensive and defensive impact, including his abilities to pass the ball, took the Huskies over the edge this year.
Clingan finishes his career as one of six Huskies ever to win multiple national titles without losing any. Tristen Newton, Alex Karaban, Andre Johnson Jr., Apostolos Roumoglou and Hassan Diarra are also in the group.
DRAFT POSITION AND POTENTIAL ROLE
Clingan is expected to land somewhere in the mid lottery, currently mocking between picks 5-10. He’s been projected as high as three, as his stock has never been higher.
He has elite skills that are directly transferable to the NBA, but there are two consistent doubts surrounding him. The first is Clingan’s ability to stay on the floor for extended periods, as he only played 22.6 minutes per game this year. The second is his shooting, which scouts appreciate at the next level. If he can’t hit threes consistently, it likely wouldn’t be a dealbreaker, but that would take things to a different level. The shot looks good in warmups, but he has just two threes to his name in his collegiate career.
Also expected to enter the draft early is freshman Steph Castle, with his decision pending.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
• Talk about it inside the UConn Hoops FREE board