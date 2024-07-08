The details state that Hurley's base salary will be $400,000, but he will make an additional $6.375 million for "speaking, consulting and media obligations" and that number will increase every year along with him also receiving a yearly retention bonus of $1 million as well.

University of Connecticut announced on Monday afternoon that the Huskies head basketball coach Dan Hurley has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029-30 season, keeping him around for another four years.

Through five seasons with UConn, Hurley has an 141-58 record, including a 71-41 record in the Big East. Despite some early struggles, Hurley completely rebuilt the Huskies basketball program as he has now won back to back National Championships over the past two years.

"It's an honor to coach basketball at UConn and to represent this world class institution and the great state of Connecticut," Hurley said via the Huskies' official website. "We are extremely proud of the championship program that we have rebuilt for our supporters and fans. We will continue to obsessively pursue championships and historic success, while continuing to develop great young men. Bleed Blue!"

Hurley currently sits third all-time winningest in UConn Basketball history in total wins, as he surpassed Dominic "Dom" Perno this past season as Perno finished his Huskies career with 139 total wins.

As mentioned above, Hurley and the Huskies won back to back National Titles over the past two years and he is hoping to be the first to win three in a row this upcoming season.