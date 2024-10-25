Basketball: Transfer portal player rankings for 2024 finalized

Tarris Reed (Photo by © Matt Krohn-Imagn Images)

The college basketball season kicks off Nov. 4 and, thanks to the transfer portal, rosters across the country will look completely different than they did last season. Now that the 2024 basketball transfer rankings are final, here are five things to keep an eye on that will impact this season. FINAL 2024 HOOPS TRANSFER PORTAL RANKINGS

FINAL FOUR VARIETY

NEW COACHES, NEW ROSTERS

Pat Kelsey (Photo by © Matt Stone/Courier Journal/USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

WE ARE THE NO. 1 TEAM

Rylan Griffen (Photo by © Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Kansas went 22-10 overall and lost to Gonzaga in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, and that wasn’t acceptable to coach Bill Self. He quickly went to work to remake his roster and landed a trio of talented perimeter players in junior wings AJ Storr from Wisconsin and Rylan Griffen from Alabama, and brought home senior guard Zeke Mayo from South Dakota State. KU landed additional backcourt help with Northern Illinois high-scoring point guard David Coit, a senior, and senior combo guard Shakeel Moore from Mississippi State. Mayo is ranked No. 4 by Rivals.com, Storr is No. 12, Griffen is No. 64 and Coit ranks No. 131. Mayo and Storr combined to average 35.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game last year. Former Vanderbilt and Rice wing Noah Shelby also transferred in and is expected to redshirt.

RACE FOR NO. 1 TRANSFER PROSPECT

P.J. Haggerty (Photo by © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

The battle for the Rivals.com top transfer player wasn’t easy, with Tulsa redshirt freshman P.J. Haggerty edging James Madison do-it-all senior guard Terrence Edwards. Haggerty, who has three years of eligibility remaining, transferred to Memphis, and Edwards landed at Louisville. Haggerty broke out his freshman year for 21.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for Tulsa. He had 20 games of 20-plus points, with a season-high 32 against South Florida on March 9. Edwards helped lead JMU to the NCAA Tournament and averaged 17.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. He shot 42.7 percent from the field and 34.3 percent on 3-pointers. Early returns have been promising. Haggerty had 24 points, nine rebounds and three assists in a 84-76 exhibition loss against North Carolina on Oct. 15. He went 8 of 14 from the field and went 7 of 9 at the free-throw line. Edwards drained 6 of 11 on 3-pointers and 9 of 14 overall en route to a team-high 24 points during a 106-59 win over Young Harris in an exhibition contest Oct 21. He added three assists, three steals and two rebounds.

BIG GROUP FOR CRITICAL SEASON IN BLOOMINGTON

Mike Woodson (Photo by © Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)