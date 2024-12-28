UConn inks Jim Mora to contract extension, keeping him around through 2028

It was announced early Saturday morning that UConn Athletics has extended the contract of head football coach Jim Mora through the 2028 season, keeping him around for another four years.
While not all of the contract terms have been released yet, the deal includes a raise for Mora taking his salary from $1.81 million per years to an average of $2.5 million per year according to Pete Thamel of ESPN.
Mora took over the Huskies following a 1-11 season in 2021 and immediately led them to a record of 6-7 in year one, while also taking the program to its first bowl game (Myrtle Beach Bowl) since 2015.
Despite the strong first season, he had some struggles in year two as they Huskies went 3-9, but bounced back big time in 2024 as they currently sit at 8-4 on the year and are set to take on North Carolina in the 2024 Fenway Bowl later today.
