2026 Georgia LB Westen Ard commits to UConn Football following visit

UConn Football has added another recruit to their 2026 recruiting class, as linebacker Weston Ard from Warner Robins, Georgia has made the decision to join the Huskies recruiting class today.
The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker plays for Houston County High School and becomes the fifth commitment of the Huskies' 2026 class, all of which have committed to the program since June 1st.
This past season as a junior, Ard finished with 123 total tackles (78 solo), 24.0 tackles for loss, 9.0 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery while earning 1st Team All-Region honors.
With this addition, Ard becomes the first linebacker commit for the Huskies in this 2026 class, choosing UConn over 11 other offers from the likes of programs such as Bryant, Central Michigan, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, and UAB.
