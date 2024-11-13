2025 UConn Basketball National Signing Day Central

Today marks the first day that high school basketball recruits from around the country could sign their National Letters of Intent and officially become part of their future college programs. The UConn Basketball program is expected to sign everyone in their class today and the UConn report has everything you need to know about them from the day they committed to film breakdown and much more. **We will continue to update this page as the prospects letters of intent come in**

CLASS BREAKDOWN.... POSITION RECRUITS IN 2024 CLASS PLAYERS AT POSITION CURRENTLY GUARD 2 4 FORWARD 1 5 CENTER 1 3

"Adams could be a day one starter, just like five-star Stephon Castle was when he came to Storrs. However, a lot of this depends on who comes and goes from the roster. If they win another championship this year and send Liam McNeeley, Jaylin Stewart and Alex Karaban to the NBA, then that leaves a lot more room for Adams to start and have a bigger impact. Nowell will be the lead point guard if all goes well in his development and Solo Ball will likely be slotted into the two, unless things either go really great or poorly for him. Aidan Mahaney will also probably return for his senior year, taking up another guard spot. None of this prohibits Adams starting though. He’s talented enough to overtake either Mahaney or Ball with his shooting, versatility and 5-star pedigree. If he isn’t able to find a starting spot, a role that could make sense is as a sparkplug sixth man. Adams’ stroke is excellent, and in a lower-pressure role that allows him to focus on getting open and shooting, he could show the best side of him. It’s not unheard of for elite college sixth men to go in the lottery, especially if that’s the role they’ll see in the NBA. But next year’s roster is a long ways away, making all this discussion fuzzy. Regardless, Adams has the skills to thrive in however big of a role Hurley gives him, which could be a sizable one. He makes plays and whether he stays for one or two years, UConn fans will love what he brings to the table. Next up is the rest of the 2025 class. Adams is an excellent starting point, and expect a few more players to fill the two remaining holes." -- Stratton Stave, UConn Report Beat Writer

"With Mullins commitment to UConn, he’ll be a key addition to an already strong Huskies squad for the 2025-2026 roster. Coming in as a freshman, Mullins could make an immediate impact with his scoring ability and versatility on both ends of the court. His outside shooting and floor spacing would fit perfectly alongside UConn’s experienced guards, giving them another offensive weapon to stretch defenses. As of now, I think it will be tough for Mullins to seek a starting job right away with how star talented the Huskies guard play is going to be next year but a lot could change since it is so far away in time. We do know as of now, that Hassan Diarra will be graduated and gone after this season, but the Huskies could still have key players in Aidan Mahaney, and Solomon Ball back which creates a hard opportunity for Mullins to start at the Shooting Guard position. As well, with Darius Adams another star guard coming in it'll be tough to find quality minutes for everyone. Now, maybe if Mullins grows a bit and puts some muscle on we could get an opportunity to play at the Small Forward position but these are all currently assumptions at the moment, and a lot could change in a years time for now. A role that makes sense for Mullins is a early bench rotation type of role, early in his his freshman year. A year of development, and going up against experienced and talented guards everyday in practice will help get him suited for college ball. Now, Mullins could see more playing time his freshman year as the season progress, due to the fact Mullins has a shooting touch like no body else in this class. Next year’s roster is far far away which makes it hard to predict what happens in this day of age like I stated but I can see Mullins getting very valuable minutes his freshman year." -- Stratton Stave, UConn Report Beat Writer