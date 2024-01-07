Bell is listed at 6-foot, 190-pounds and has two years of eligibility remaining after spending three seasons with the Badgers.

UConn Football has added another big piece via the transfer portal today as University of Wisconsin wide receiver Skyler Bell has committed to the program.

The former Connecticut High School prospect was ranked as three-star recruit coming out of high school, where he attended the Taft School prior to signing with Wisconsin over 22 other offers from programs such as UConn, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Northwestern, Rutgers, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and several others.

Since joining Wisconsin, Bell hauled in 69 total receptions for 755 yards and six touchdowns becoming one of the top receiving options for the Badgers during his time there. However he saw his role decrease a little bit this past seasons with the new Badgers coaching staff, so he decided to enter the portal and now becomes one of, if not the top receiver for the Huskies as they enter 2024.

