UConn Hoops: McNeeley hurt as Huskies escape DePaul victorious

2024 was a year that treated the UConn men’s basketball team exceptionally well. The Huskies went 36-4 with a national championship trophy, a set of 365 days that couldn’t have gone any better. As the clocks turned to midnight last night, No. 11 Connecticut is met with a fresh slate of sorts, holding the opportunity to set up another successful year. Their first opponent was DePaul, a program that has taken several strides in the right direction under new coach Chris Holtmann. Yes, the Blue Demons haven’t won a conference game since 2023, nor have they beat UConn in nearly two decades. But they’re winning games in ways they haven’t in past years.

On a New Year’s Day matinee–the first Husky game in 11 days–was a mixed bag. They emerged from the Windy City with a 81-68 win over the Blue Demons, but didn’t come out of it without bumps and bruises. With 13:48 left in the second half, freshman phenom Liam McNeeley turned an ankle on an awkward play, which completely sucked the air out of the Huskies. Though he has just 14 collegiate games under his belt, he’s a big part of the team’s soul and helps the offense run smoothly. Connecticut was ahead by 17 points when the injury occurred and though they stretched it to 22 a moment after, things weren’t the same. First came eight straight points from DePaul as they cut it to 14 and then seven straight to reduce the hole to single-digits. The sequence of the game came as the run finished, with Jayden Ross swatting a DePaul shot off the backboard and Alex Karaban drilling a triple on the other end. Karaban and Solo Ball each nailed an additional three, putting the contest to sleep. Ball was a man on a mission Wednesday, absolutely punishing the net. Fueled by his 4 threes in the final 4 minutes of the first half, the sophomore hit 7 of 9 from beyond the arc for 22 points. Ball has shot it well all season, but this game was especially strong. 62% of Ball’s points have come from three, making it imperative that he keeps up his sharp mark of 45%.

photo by Robert Goddin

Karaban, though quieter at times, made the big plays when he had to. He finished with 18 points, 7 boards and 3 assists, helping the Huskies big time down the stretch. Karaban has generally been the best player on Connecticut and showed toughness in Chicago, a big part of the team’s rally to prevent disaster. The team’s general, point guard Hassan Diarra, was bogged down by foul trouble in the second half, picking up his fourth around halfway through the frame. Even forced to sit, he still managed 7 points and 9 assists, with each one feeling important. Diarra nailed a prayer from deep at the end of a shot clock and then converted a floater on another late clock. The grad student has been clutch for the Huskies, maximizing his minutes lately even when battling foul trouble. His counterpart, Aidan Mahaney, looked decent while Diarra was forced onto the bench, contributing 7 points and 4 assists. He committed 4 fouls and had just a 0 +/-, but seems to be taking steps in the right direction after what has been a lacking start in Storrs. Also notable was the absence of freshman PG Ahmad Nowell, who gave the team good run in Maui. He hasn’t played since November 30, losing his spot minutes that he saw as the team struggled.