2025 UConn Football Eligibility Chart

The unofficial eligbility chart is a guide for UConn Football fans as it displays the roster by year, position and how much eligibility each athlete has remaining.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster.

Something new with this year's chart is that the NCAA is Implementing a strict 105 roster spot limit and that will include walk-ons as well. However it will vary on how the 105 rosters spot are used on a school by school basis, some programs will have 105 kids on scholarship, some will have a select number of walk-ons and others will have some kids on partial scholarships. Each school will be different, but they will be required to have 105 players or less.

* - denotes redshirt used