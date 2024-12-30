Published Dec 30, 2024
2025 UConn Football Eligibility Chart
Richard O'Leary  •  UConnReport
The unofficial eligbility chart is a guide for UConn Football fans as it displays the roster by year, position and how much eligibility each athlete has remaining.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster.

Something new with this year's chart is that the NCAA is Implementing a strict 105 roster spot limit and that will include walk-ons as well. However it will vary on how the 105 rosters spot are used on a school by school basis, some programs will have 105 kids on scholarship, some will have a select number of walk-ons and others will have some kids on partial scholarships. Each school will be different, but they will be required to have 105 players or less.

* - denotes redshirt used

2025 UConn Projected Scholarship Roster
BOLD / ITALICIZED = USED REDSHIRT
POS.FRESHMANSOPHOMOREJUNIORSENIOR

QB

Farrar

Smith

Welliver

McDonald

Evers


RB

L-Coleman

Rief

Robinson

Rosa

Shaban

Edwards

Flowers

Brown

WR

Smith

Johnson

Drawdy

Harper

Jones

Neider

Porter

Williams

Hicks

Gathings

Harrison

Murphy

TE

Anderson

Larson

Leahy

Richter

Triptree

Watson

Chirchi

Toy

Estes

Hansen

Honig

OL

Cate

Greenlee

McGann

McLaughlin

Rodriguez

Wilkins

Bass

Casady

Johnson

Kiernan

Tunde

Wayburn

Murawski

Antolovich

Green

Hoeh

Juergens

Stewart

DE

Ackerman

Brown

Dresch

Chol

Kelley

Hoffman

Jones II

Yates

DT

Melvin

Chol

Fodor

Jackson

Passmore

Banks

Choute

Wright

LB

Entsiwah

Hogg

Johnson

Morris

Salas

Stewart

Ydore

Diomande

Pegg

Hardy

Branch

Chea

Key

Kirksey Jr.

Parham

Renwick

Villanueva

CB

Gilbert

Suchanic

Boskovich

Buckley

Chadwick

Fountain

Hudson

Davis

Anthony

Brinson

Bell

Peewee Jr.

White

S

Bridges-Brooks


Hicks

McLean

Cross

D. Jones

D-Willliams

Latu

Pringle

K/P/LS

Pompilli

Ricci

Christinat

Turner

Freeman

Stutz

#

27

20

11

31

TOTAL

27/85

47/85

58/85

89/105

--------------------------------------------------------------

