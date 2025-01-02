UConn Football LB Alfred Chea Enters Transfer Portal

Earlier today UConn Football linebacker Alfred Chea has entered the Transfer Portal with the intent to finish his college playing days elsewhere per a source.

The former First Coast High School (FL) prospect was ranked as a 5.4, two-star cornerback recruit in the 2020 class where he he singed with the Huskies over nine other offers from the likes of Alabama State, Bethune-Cookman, Bowling Green, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Savannah State. South Florida, Southern Miss, and Troy.

In his four seasons with the program, Chea appeared in 40 games and finished with 15 tackles, one tackle for loss and one fumble recovery.

Chea enters the portal nd now has one year of eligibility remaining to play elsewhere.