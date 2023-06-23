The Rivals150 rankings for the class of 2024 were updated earlier this week and several of UConn Basketball's top targets were featured. Here's a look at where potential future Huskies ended up in the latest update.

New Ranking: No. 6 overall Previously Ranked: No. 9 overall "Boogie Fland’s highs are as high as any prospect in the class, and he’s led his PSA Cardinals EYBL team to a 12-5 record on the circuit while averaging 15 points and nearly three assists per game. When he’s going well, he’s a complete lead guard that scores at all three levels and gets his teammates involved in all manner of ways. Kentucky, UConn, Alabama, North Carolina and Indiana are among the players in Fland’s recruitment.” -- Rivals Hoops National Recruiting Analyst Rob Cassidy

New Ranking: No. 25 overall Previously Ranked: No. 14 overall “Betsey continues to be very high on the hometown program and the recent official visit definitely helped the Huskies case to land him. However he still has two more official visits to go (Indiana, Creighton) and continues to hear from a host of different programs including Alabama, Duke and LSU.As of now he wants to make a decision this Fall and the Huskies continue to be in a good place.” -- UConn Report Recruiting Analyst Ben Butcher

New Ranking: No. 32 overall Previously Ranked: NR "Ngongba is a late bloomer of sorts as he has added eight high major offers since late March, most recent Duke and UConn threw their hats in the ring and both programs were able to get him on campus relatively quickly. Right now the feeling is that it is going to be hard to beat out the Blue Devils for this one, but the Huskies are making a big push to land him regardless. Stay tuned as we should know a lot more on this one over the next few weeks." -- UConn Report

New Ranking: No. 38 overall Previously Ranked: No. 36 overall "Originally the thought was that Nowell was a heavy Tennessee lean, especially following his February official visit to Knoxville. However he earned a lot of new offers recently and is said to be hearing from Georgia Tech, Kentucky and UConn the most. Now he visited UConn this past weekend and things sound like it went really well as the Huskies have made the jump to near the top of his list. However he still has a trip planned to Georgia Tech this weekend along with working on trips to Kentucky and Miami as well. Expect Nowell to take some time for a decision as he recently told Rivals that it he’s “definitely going to wait a while” to decide." -- UConn Report Recruiting Analyst Ben Butcher

New Ranking: No. 63 overall Previously Ranked: No. 77 overall "With an announcement set for July 29th and the dead period quickly approaching, UConn locked in four-star Jahki Howard with an official visit on 6/20. As of now he doesn't have any other visits scheduled at the moment and it sounds like the Boston, Massachusetts native could potentially be the Huskies first commitment in the 2024 class." -- UConn Report Recruiting Analyst Ben Butcher