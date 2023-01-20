Unofficial 2023 UConn Football Scholarship Chart
The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for UConn Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.
The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2023-2027 UConn senior classes.
* - denotes redshirt used
|POS.
|FRESHMAN
|SOPHOMORE
|JUNIOR
|SENIOR
|
QB
|
McDonald
|
Phommachanh
Z Turner
|
Millen
Roberson
|
RB
|
Brewton
|
Houston
Rosa
|
WR
|
Drawdy
Harper
Hicks
Jones
|
Harrison
Marion
|
Clercius
Drayton
Flynn
A Turner
Williams
|
Fitzgerald
|
TE
|
Chirchi
|
Estes
Hansen
Heatherman
Joly
|
Brown
Dixon
Harris
Niemenski
|
|
OL
|
Casady
Johnson
Murawski
Shor
Tunde
Wayburn
|
Antolovich
Fortin
Juergens
Walker
|
Ofori-Nyadu
Lundt
Senn
|
Haynes
Pohahau
|
DE
|
Kelley
|
Hooper
Yates
|
McCarthy
|
|
DT
|
Passmore
|
Benson
Stafford
|
Gourdine
|
Eldridge
McDuffie
Watts
|
LB
|
Chol
Diomande
Voorhis
|
Branch
Hardy
|
Fogle
J. Jones
|
Gilyard
Mitchell
Morrison
|
CB
|
Bin-Wahad
Chadwick
Hudson
|
Bell
Brinson
Chea
Davis
Spears
|
Anthony
Bell
Shearin
|
S
|
Molette III
Spearman Jr
|
|
M. Dixon-Williams
D. Jones
|
Cross
|
K/P/LS
|
McFadden
|
#
|
23
|
26
|
23
|
10
|
TOTAL
|
23/85
|
49/85
|
72/85
|
82/85
--------------------------------------------------------------
