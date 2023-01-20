News More News
{{ timeAgo('2023-01-20 10:23:49 -0600') }} football Edit

Unofficial 2023 UConn Football Scholarship Chart

Richard Schnyderite • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The unofficial scholarship chart is a guide for UConn Football fans as it displays the roster by year and position.

The numbers at each position are totaled in the header row. The numbers by year are totaled by offense, defense, special teams and the total roster. It counts the 2023-2027 UConn senior classes.

* - denotes redshirt used

2023 UConn Projected Scholarship Roster
POS. FRESHMAN SOPHOMORE JUNIOR SENIOR

QB

McDonald

Phommachanh

Z Turner

Millen

Roberson

RB

Brewton

Houston

Rosa

WR

Drawdy

Harper

Hicks

Jones

Harrison

Marion

Clercius

Drayton

Flynn

A Turner

Williams

Fitzgerald

TE

Chirchi

Estes

Hansen

Heatherman

Joly

Brown

Dixon

Harris

Niemenski


OL

Casady

Johnson

Murawski

Shor

Tunde

Wayburn

Antolovich

Fortin

Juergens

Walker

Ofori-Nyadu

Lundt

Senn

Haynes

Pohahau

DE

Kelley

Hooper

Yates

McCarthy


DT

Passmore

Benson

Stafford

Gourdine

Eldridge

McDuffie

Watts

LB

Chol

Diomande

Voorhis

Branch

Hardy


Fogle

J. Jones


Gilyard

Mitchell

Morrison

CB

Bin-Wahad

Chadwick

Hudson

Bell

Brinson

Chea

Davis

Spears

Anthony

Bell

Shearin

S

Molette III

Spearman Jr


M. Dixon-Williams

D. Jones

Cross

K/P/LS

McFadden

#

23

26

23

10

TOTAL

23/85

49/85

72/85

82/85
BOLD / ITALICIZED = USED REDSHIRT

--------------------------------------------------------------

