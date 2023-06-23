As the leader and best player on UConn’s fifth National Championship squad, it’s hard to place Sanogo outside the top 10 UConn players of all time. He averaged 17 points and eight boards during his senior season and showed the country how good he is. Sanogo has a unique touch around the basket and is sturdy, which makes it impossible to push him around. Instead, Sanogo does the bullying, even with his undersized 6-7.5 frame. He gets to his spots with ease and is able to finish beautiful hook shots, something that he’s always had in his bag.

His biggest developmental piece has been his shooting, which has really opened up his game. Sanogo made 19 of his 52 attempts, most of them open and from the top of the key. Regardless of where they were taken and how they went in, the shots opened the floor up considerably for him and the team. The center was able to have a legit pump fake that defenders fell for, which opened up driving lanes. The big concern with Sanogo is how his game as a center with below average mobility and questionable shooting will make it in a league that looks for the opposite. He had his way with budding NBA center Walker Kessler and other tall college stars, so maybe it’s time to start trusting Sanogo’s tangible results and worry less about his physicals.