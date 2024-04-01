In today's episode of Locked On UConn, we delve into the excitement of the Final Four week for both the men's and women's basketball teams. Without further ado, David Benedict, the Director of Athletics at the University of Connecticut, joins us to discuss various topics surrounding UConn basketball and the athletic department in general.

We start by addressing recent media appearances by Coach Dan Hurley and player Alex Karaban. David shares insights into Hurley's coaching style and superstitions, including a humorous anecdote involving Larry David.

We shift focus to the women's basketball team, currently in Portland for their Elite Eight matchup against USC. We commend Geno Auriemma and his staff for their remarkable job amid adversity, discussing the impact of NIL and marketing on women's basketball coverage. We ponder whether star power and increasing parity contribute to the heightened interest in the women's game.