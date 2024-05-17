As the NBA Draft Combine rolls along, one thing is clear: the draft is getting close. The UConn men’s basketball team has 4-5 players in this year’s draft–depending on the decision of rising junior Alex Karaban. Today, in fewer than 200 words each, we’ll review all of those five players, with their rough draft stock, along with one team that fits within that range. Without further discussion, let’s get into it.

Donovan Clingan - Range: Picks 2-9 | Fit: 2. Washington Wizards

Clingan is fresh off a monster close to his sophomore year and is a surefire lottery pick. There are a number of differing opinions as to where he’ll go within that range, but most projections have him in the top six or seven selections. Clingan offers a diverse blend of skills in his 7-foot-2 frame on both ends of the floor. Though he is missing a proven jumpshot, he does possess an excellent interior game with a strong upper body and an ability to finish over anyone. Clingan also thrives as a passer, not to the level of the modern day point-centers, but doesn’t get trapped inside by double teams. Defensively, he is among the, if not the, best rim protector in the college game. That will translate right to the NBA and make him a defensive anchor from day one. The Wizards badly need this type of presence in the middle, with Marvin Bagley III as their current option there. The rest of the talent isn’t super impressive either, with Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma as the big names. Clingan will be an early part of the rebuild as a reliable starting point.

Photo by Michael Chow

Stephon Castle - Range: Picks 4-12 | Fit: 4/8. San Antonio Spurs

Like Clingan, Castle also had a strong finish to his lone year as a Husky, totaling 36 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists during his stay in Phoenix, AZ. This has kept his name firmly in the lottery conversation, though he’s not mocking quite as high as Clingan. Even though he notched one of the highest shooting marks at the combine, Castle’s 27% mark from deep during his freshman campaign does worry some. However, his other abilities do plenty to keep most assured. He didn’t get to show it as much with Tristen Newton in the fold, but Castle’s ball-handling and passing is elite. This, paired with his ability to guard the best opposing guard, makes him a safe pick in a number of ways. Passing and defense will keep him on the floor, as attributes that coaches appreciate that have largely gone out of style. The Spurs seem like the best fit for Castle, who could be the piece that lets them contend for a playoff spot. Victor Wembanyama is going to be the star for a long time in San Antonio and they need an unselfish guard to find the big man. Castle fits the bill.

Alex Karaban - Range: Picks 34-47 | Fit: 36. Indiana Pacers

Karaban is the only unknown left for the Huskies, with the roster set up to accommodate him staying or leaving. As it pertains to the draft, he’s mocking in the mid second round. He didn’t have the strongest sophomore season, but was a starter on the national champions…for the second straight year. That fact is enough to make a team use a pick on him, but he does hold a bunch of qualities that translate nicely to the NBA. The starting point is Karaban’s shooting, which is better than he showed this season. He was the best shooter in the 3-point star shooting drill, where he nailed 21 of 25 tries. Along with that, Karaban is a very intelligent player, knowing when to make cuts and how to properly space the floor. There are a number of teams who could use a player that uplifts an offense like Karaban, but the Pacers seem like a solid pick. Indiana’s offense isn’t poor, but they don’t have a player in the mold of Karaban who can have a positive impact in so many ways. He’d likely immediately compete with Aaron Nesmith for a starting forward spot.

Tristen Newton - Range: Picks 41-Undrafted | Fit: 51. Washington Wizards

Newton being a mid to late second round pick seems a bit curious based on his resume, but there will be one team that is willing to take him that will be very happy. Since coming to UConn, Newton has been a stud, collecting two national championships, the award for best PG in the country and a first team All-America selection. This past year he averaged 15 points, 7 boards and 6 assists. He was a key engine that made UConn go with the ability to score, pass, rebound and defend. His age and lack of elite-athleticism is a turn off for some, but his college credentials aren’t a mistake. Newton is a mature player with skills that will translate to the league from the jump. The reason why the Wizards have the second pick in the draft is no mystery–they’re not very good. If they pick Clingan as suggested above, Newton is a logical player to gamble on at No. 51. The duo already have an obvious connection, but more importantly, Newton would inject a calmness and winning attitude to a team that’s spent each of the past six years under .500.

Cam Spencer - Range: Picks 42-Undrafted | Fit: 54. Boston Celtics