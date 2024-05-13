Tracking UConn Basketball players in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine
The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is currently in progress and will take place from May 12th-19th at the Wintrust Arena out in Chicago, Illinois.
With that being said, let's see how the former Huskies have performed so far at this year's combine.
HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): TBD.
WEIGHT: 193-pounds
WINGPSAN: 6-8.75
STANDING REACH: 8-2
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
SPOT-UP SHOOTING
|
56.0% (14/25)
|
6th among participants
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
.
|
.
|
3-POINT STAR DRILL
|
72.0% (18/25)
|
T-2nd among participants
HEIGHT (WITH SHOES): 7-foot-1.75
WEIGHT: 282-pounds
WINGPSAN: 7-foot-6.75-inches
STANDING REACH: 9-7
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
SPOT-UP SHOOTING
|
.
|
.
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
37.0 inches
|
T-10th among participants
|
3-POINT STAR DRILL
|
40.0% (10/25)
|
T-15th among participants
HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): 6-foot-6.5
WEIGHT: 219.2-pounds
WINGPSAN: 6-foot-11
STANDING REACH: 8-10.5
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
SPOT-UP SHOOTING
|
|
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
3-POINT STAR DRILL
|
21/25
|
1st among participants
HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): 6-foot-3.25
WEIGHT: 191.8-pounds
WINGPSAN: 6-foot-6.75
STANDING REACH: 8-4
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
SPOT-UP SHOOTING
|
.
|
.
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
.
|
.
|
3-POINT STAR DRILL
|
68.0% (17/25)
|
T-6th among participants
HEIGHT (WITH SHOES): 6-foot-3
WEIGHT: 201.8-pounds
WINGPSAN: 6-foot-5
STANDING REACH: 8-2.5
|DRILL
|RESULT
|RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP
|
SPOT-UP SHOOTING
|
|
|
VERTICAL JUMP
|
3-POINT STAR DRILL
|
18/25 (72%)
|
T-2nd among participants
--------------------------------------------------------------
