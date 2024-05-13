Advertisement
ago basketball Edit

Tracking UConn Basketball players in the 2024 NBA Draft Combine

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

The 2024 NBA Draft Combine is currently in progress and will take place from May 12th-19th at the Wintrust Arena out in Chicago, Illinois.

With that being said, let's see how the former Huskies have performed so far at this year's combine.

HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): TBD.

WEIGHT: 193-pounds

WINGPSAN: 6-8.75

STANDING REACH: 8-2

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

SPOT-UP SHOOTING

56.0% (14/25)

6th among participants

VERTICAL JUMP

.

.

3-POINT STAR DRILL

72.0% (18/25)

T-2nd among participants

HEIGHT (WITH SHOES): 7-foot-1.75

WEIGHT: 282-pounds

WINGPSAN: 7-foot-6.75-inches

STANDING REACH: 9-7

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

SPOT-UP SHOOTING

.

.

VERTICAL JUMP

37.0 inches

T-10th among participants

3-POINT STAR DRILL

40.0% (10/25)

T-15th among participants

HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): 6-foot-6.5

WEIGHT: 219.2-pounds

WINGPSAN: 6-foot-11

STANDING REACH: 8-10.5

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

SPOT-UP SHOOTING



VERTICAL JUMP

3-POINT STAR DRILL

21/25

1st among participants

HEIGHT (WITHOUT SHOES): 6-foot-3.25

WEIGHT: 191.8-pounds

WINGPSAN: 6-foot-6.75

STANDING REACH: 8-4

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

SPOT-UP SHOOTING

.

.

VERTICAL JUMP

.

.

3-POINT STAR DRILL

68.0% (17/25)

T-6th among participants

HEIGHT (WITH SHOES): 6-foot-3

WEIGHT: 201.8-pounds

WINGPSAN: 6-foot-5

STANDING REACH: 8-2.5

NBA COMBINE NUMBERS
DRILL RESULT RANK AMONG POSITION GROUP

SPOT-UP SHOOTING



VERTICAL JUMP

3-POINT STAR DRILL

18/25 (72%)

T-2nd among participants

--------------------------------------------------------------

