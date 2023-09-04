News More News
UConn Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus North Carolina State

Richard Schnyderite • UConnReport
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football opened up their season this past Thursday night versus North Carolina State and despite some big plays on offense early, the Huskies ended up going quiet the rest of the way as the Wolfpack went on to win 24-14.

Now we know what the stats show, but how did the team grade out overall according to PFF (Pro Football Focus).

The UConn Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Wolfpack.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER OFFENSIVE GRADE PASS GAME RUN GAME SNAP COUNT

Joseph Fagnano

45.5

40.0

66.8

54
BOLD = Starter
