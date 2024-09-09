UConn Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Merrimack
UConn Football earned their first win on Saturday as they went on to defeat Merrimack down in East Hartford, Connecticut by a final score of 63-17 inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
The UConn Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Warriors.
If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVERALL GRADE
|PASS GRADE
|RUN GRADE
|
Joseph Fagnano
|
46
|
94.5
|
91.7
|
90.1
|
Tucker McDonald
|
14
|
78.0
|
63.8
|
69.9
|
Cole Welliver
|
7
|
55.2
|
54.7
|
N/A
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVERALL GRADE
|RUN GAME
|PASS GAME
|PASS BLOCK
|
Camryn Edwards
|
17
|
63.5
|
58.9
|
89.3
|
N/A
|
Jayden Brown
|
26
|
77.0
|
76.7
|
54.8
|
N/A
|
Durell Robinson
|
22
|
75.7
|
74.7
|
70.9
|
69.8
|
Victor Rosa
|
6
|
65.7
|
64.0
|
66.0
|
68.1
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVR GRADE
|PASS GAME
|RUN BLOCK
|
Skyler Bell
|
30
|
90.1
|
90.7
|
58.2
|
TJ Sheffield
|
28
|
66.5
|
67.5
|
57.6
|
Ezeriah Anderson
|
23
|
67.0
|
67.2
|
55.0
|
Brett Buckman
|
30
|
45.8
|
45.3
|
59.9
|
Brock Montgomery
|
30
|
53.6
|
53.2
|
60.2
|
Shamar Porter
|
30
|
70.6
|
67.3
|
76.4
|
Jasiah Gathings
|
11
|
72.4
|
70.3
|
60.2
|
Jackson Harper
|
4
|
61.1
|
60.7
|
60.0
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVR GRADE
|PASS GAME
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN BLACK
|
Alexander Honing
|
28
|
83.0
|
91.0
|
68.3
|
53.8
|
Louis Hansen
|
18
|
59.9
|
54.6
|
67.3
|
66.8
|
Nick Harris
|
17
|
45.8
|
53.8
|
N/A
|
47.2
|
Nadir Chirchi
|
10
|
53.0
|
55.4
|
N/A
|
57.2
|
John Bechtle
|
3
|
65.7
|
56.3
|
N/A
|
60.0
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OFF GRADE
|PASS BLOCK
|RUN BLOCK
|
Ben Murawski
|
46
|
69.5
|
39.4
|
72.6
|
Christopher Fortin
|
46
|
80.0
|
82.8
|
80.0
|
Wes Hoeh
|
46
|
74.6
|
61.3
|
72.4
|
Valentin Senn
|
46
|
67.5
|
38.8
|
78.4
|
Chase Lundt
|
46
|
90.0
|
80.5
|
88.4
|
Jayden Bass
|
21
|
67.0
|
76.3
|
64.0
|
Carsten Casady
|
21
|
67.0
|
76.3
|
64.0
|
Danny Antolovich
|
21
|
62.7
|
37.9
|
64.7
|
Kyle Juergens
|
21
|
68.2
|
77.9
|
66.9
|
Brady Wayburn
|
18
|
85.6
|
77.2
|
85.85
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVR GRADE
|RUSH DEF
|TACKLE GRADE
|PASS RUSH
|
Jack Barton
|
29
|
63.7
|
45.6
|
N/A
|
66.2
|
Jelani Stafford
|
28
|
60.2
|
72.1
|
73.7
|
58.9
|
Dal'mont Gourdine
|
24
|
61.0
|
65.2
|
19.2
|
67.0
|
Jevon Banks
|
40
|
59.8
|
65.7
|
22.5
|
62.4
|
Jayden Simon
|
35
|
71.0
|
70.4
|
73.8
|
57.0
|
Brandon Kelly
|
25
|
50.2
|
53.5
|
76.3
|
61.6
|
Matt Hoffman
|
14
|
37.0
|
47.3
|
27.5
|
55.5
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVR GRADE
|RUSH DEF
|TACKLE GRADE
|COVERAGE
|
Tui Faumuina-Brown
|
41
|
71.4
|
76.9
|
83.0
|
63.6
|
Jayden McDonald
|
31
|
70.6
|
79.3
|
50.7
|
43.2
|
Langston Hardy
|
26
|
45.2
|
40.6
|
26.4
|
60.9
|
Amir Renwick
|
37
|
72.4
|
64.2
|
80.6
|
71.3
|
Donovan Branch
|
29
|
63.5
|
58.3
|
72.2
|
65.4
|
Julien Simon
|
21
|
74.0
|
57.7
|
26.5
|
63.8
|
Aaron Key
|
10
|
58.1
|
60.4
|
N/A
|
60.0
|PLAYER
|SNAP COUNT
|OVR GRADE
|TACKLE
|COVERAGE
|
D'Mon Brinson
|
65
|
48.4
|
23.2
|
49.9
|
Jordan Wright
|
64
|
59.7
|
80.3
|
52.0
|
Cam Chadwick
|
62
|
69.3
|
36.7
|
70.7
|
Lee Molette III
|
54
|
69.0
|
40.0
|
71.1
|
Malachi McLean
|
51
|
62.4
|
27.7
|
67.5
|
Durante Jones
|
25
|
67.5
|
78.7
|
66.4
|
Jarvarius Sims
|
4
|
61.5
|
N/A
|
60.6
--------------------------------------------------------------
