PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLURWNTI2NzJUOVonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1EVjUyNjcyVDlaJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

UConn Football PFF Grades / Snap Counts versus Merrimack

Richard O'Leary • UConnReport
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

UConn Football earned their first win on Saturday as they went on to defeat Merrimack down in East Hartford, Connecticut by a final score of 63-17 inside of Pratt & Whitney Stadium.

The UConn Report has gathered all the data from PFF and put together the full list of grades and snap counts below in order to get a better look at how each player performed versus the Warriors.

If you are unfamiliar with how the PFF grades work, you can check out this link to their website, breaking it all down RIGHT HERE.

UCONN BASKETBALL MESSAGE BOARD | THE HUSKY HOUSE FORUM | UCONN BASKETBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | UCONN FOOTBALL RECRUITING

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2o5YndnY3d1MzVFP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
QUARTERBACKS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVERALL GRADE PASS GRADE RUN GRADE

Joseph Fagnano

46

94.5

91.7

90.1

Tucker McDonald

14

78.0

63.8

69.9

Cole Welliver

7

55.2

54.7

N/A
BOLD = Starter
Joe Fagnano's Passing Chart
Joe Fagnano's Passing Chart
RUNNING BACKS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVERALL GRADE RUN GAME PASS GAME PASS BLOCK

Camryn Edwards

17

63.5

58.9

89.3

N/A

Jayden Brown

26

77.0

76.7

54.8

N/A

Durell Robinson

22

75.7

74.7

70.9

69.8

Victor Rosa

6

65.7

64.0

66.0

68.1
BOLD = starter
WIDE RECEIVERS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVR GRADE PASS GAME  RUN BLOCK

Skyler Bell

30

90.1

90.7

58.2

TJ Sheffield

28

66.5

67.5

57.6

Ezeriah Anderson

23

67.0

67.2

55.0

Brett Buckman

30

45.8

45.3

59.9

Brock Montgomery

30

53.6

53.2

60.2

Shamar Porter

30

70.6

67.3

76.4

Jasiah Gathings

11

72.4

70.3

60.2

Jackson Harper

4

61.1

60.7

60.0
BOLD = Starter
TIGHT ENDS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVR GRADE PASS GAME PASS BLOCK RUN BLACK

Alexander Honing

28

83.0

91.0

68.3

53.8

Louis Hansen

18

59.9

54.6

67.3

66.8

Nick Harris

17

45.8

53.8

N/A

47.2

Nadir Chirchi

10

53.0

55.4

N/A

57.2

John Bechtle

3

65.7

56.3

N/A

60.0
BOLD = Starter
OFFENSIVE LINE
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OFF GRADE PASS BLOCK RUN BLOCK

Ben Murawski

46

69.5

39.4

72.6

Christopher Fortin

46

80.0

82.8

80.0

Wes Hoeh

46

74.6

61.3

72.4

Valentin Senn

46

67.5

38.8

78.4

Chase Lundt

46

90.0

80.5

88.4

Jayden Bass

21

67.0

76.3

64.0

Carsten Casady

21

67.0

76.3

64.0

Danny Antolovich

21

62.7

37.9

64.7

Kyle Juergens

21

68.2

77.9

66.9

Brady Wayburn

18

85.6

77.2

85.85
BOLD = Starter
DEFENSIVE LINE
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVR GRADE RUSH DEF TACKLE GRADE PASS RUSH

Jack Barton

29

63.7

45.6

N/A

66.2

Jelani Stafford

28

60.2

72.1

73.7

58.9

Dal'mont Gourdine

24

61.0

65.2

19.2

67.0

Jevon Banks

40

59.8

65.7

22.5

62.4

Jayden Simon

35

71.0

70.4

73.8

57.0

Brandon Kelly

25

50.2

53.5

76.3

61.6

Matt Hoffman

14

37.0

47.3

27.5

55.5
BOLD = Starter
LINEBACKERS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVR GRADE RUSH DEF TACKLE GRADE COVERAGE

Tui Faumuina-Brown

41

71.4

76.9

83.0

63.6

Jayden McDonald

31

70.6

79.3

50.7

43.2

Langston Hardy

26

45.2

40.6

26.4

60.9

Amir Renwick

37

72.4

64.2

80.6

71.3

Donovan Branch

29

63.5

58.3

72.2

65.4

Julien Simon

21

74.0

57.7

26.5

63.8

Aaron Key

10

58.1

60.4

N/A

60.0
BOLD = Starter
DEFENSIVE BACKS
PLAYER SNAP COUNT OVR GRADE TACKLE COVERAGE

D'Mon Brinson

65

48.4

23.2

49.9

Jordan Wright

64

59.7

80.3

52.0

Cam Chadwick

62

69.3

36.7

70.7

Lee Molette III

54

69.0

40.0

71.1

Malachi McLean

51

62.4

27.7

67.5

Durante Jones

25

67.5

78.7

66.4

Jarvarius Sims

4

61.5

N/A

60.6
BOLD = Starter

--------------------------------------------------------------

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter!

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside the UConn Football FREE board

Talk about it inside The Husky House Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwODgiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2Nvbm5lY3RpY3V0LnJpdmFs cy5jb20vbmV3cy91Y29ubi1mb290YmFsbC1wZmYtZ3JhZGVzLXNuYXAtY291 bnRzLXZlcnN1cy1tZXJyaW1hY2siLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAog ICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAg IHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVs ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBd OyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVl biB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0 IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92 em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywg ZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9 NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRmNvbm5lY3RpY3V0LnJpdmFscy5j b20lMkZuZXdzJTJGdWNvbm4tZm9vdGJhbGwtcGZmLWdyYWRlcy1zbmFwLWNv dW50cy12ZXJzdXMtbWVycmltYWNrJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMwODgmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK